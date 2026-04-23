Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel

Nestled in Karnal, Haryana, Noor Mahal Palace has become part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection Hotels. This 176-room property marks the brand’s debut in India, offering expansive event spaces, dining venues and leisure facilities for an experience-driven stay. While Autograph Collection Hotels are defined by distinct design, identity and guest experience, here’s what makes Noormahal Palace stand out.

A look inside Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal, Haryana.(Noor Mahal Palace)

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Inside Noor Mahal Palace

Drawing inspiration from the historical architecture of India, Noor Mahal boasts an enchanting fusion of elements from the traditional Mughal and Rajputana eras. A unique amalgamation of royal essence with modern amenities truly makes the space warm and inviting. Located on the Grand Trunk Road along the NH44 highway in Karnal, Haryana, Noor Mahal takes pride in preserving the legacy of India’s deep-rooted past heritage. The exterior boasts of domes, arches, and jali work, while the interiors feature textures, handicrafts, and jharokhas. The hotel also houses an extensive collection of artefacts and paintings, positioning it as a heritage property for guests around the world.

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{{^usCountry}} Spread across 8-10 acres in Karnal, Noor Mahal positions itself as a wedding destination property and stopover for travellers heading to tourist destinations like Amritsar, Punjab, Manali, and more. Amenities and experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spread across 8-10 acres in Karnal, Noor Mahal positions itself as a wedding destination property and stopover for travellers heading to tourist destinations like Amritsar, Punjab, Manali, and more. Amenities and experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Noor Mahal Palace welcomes its guests to a delightful dining experience at the restaurants named Colonel Sahab, The Frontier Mail, Khaas Mahal, and Jal Mahal. The spaces like Fauj-e-khas are specially designed to host private meetings and dining experiences for guests. Each restaurant offers a four-course meal driving inspiration from across India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noor Mahal Palace welcomes its guests to a delightful dining experience at the restaurants named Colonel Sahab, The Frontier Mail, Khaas Mahal, and Jal Mahal. The spaces like Fauj-e-khas are specially designed to host private meetings and dining experiences for guests. Each restaurant offers a four-course meal driving inspiration from across India. {{/usCountry}}

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A look at the interiors of Noor Mahal Palace. (noormahalpalace/Instagram)

The hotel also boasts modern-day facilities for guests, which includes spa, salon, gazebo, gym, pool bar, kids area, games room, and shopping stores as well. From lawn tennis to wall climbing, badminton to zip lining, and volleyball, there are a plethora of gaming arrangements available for the guests.

Rooms and suites

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The property boasts 176 rooms ranging from presidential suites to penthouse (Khwabgah), club rooms to heritage suites, and club royal. Each room and suite is well equipped with all modern amenities, premium furnishings, and upholstery.

Club room: 20,900 INR / Night

Executive room: 22,800 INR / Night

Heritage suite: 26,600 INR / Night

Presidential suite: 32,300 INR / Night

Penthouse: 115,900 INR / Night

Swimming pool area at Noor Mahal Palace. (noormahalpalace/Instagram)

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The Raja Niwas and Khwabgah are positioned as premium offerings which include terraces, massive living areas, private bars, dining spaces, and dedicated butler service.

How to reach

Located on the Grand Trunk Road along the NH44 highway in Karnal, it is approximately two and a half hours from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Chandigarh International Airport. Additionally, it is about 15 minutes from Karnal Railway Station.

This article was produced following a two-day hosted stay at the Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal, upon editorial invitation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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