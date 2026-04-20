Step inside Rakesh Bedi's cosy and welcoming home in Mumbai where he lives with his wife and kids: Watch video

Rakesh's humble family abode boasts of personal taste mixed with modern minimalism. As one enters the house, they are greeted by small personalised tokens, boards adorned with famous movie quotes, and plants decorating the entrance. The front door leads into a foyer cum dining area where the family enjoys meals together. It also leads to the living area, kitchen, entertainment room, actor's office/chilling zone, and bedrooms.

On April 20, Farah posted the video on her YouTube channel, giving a tour of Rakesh Bedi 's home. The home offers a glimpse inside the actor's humble space, where he lives with his family. Let's take a tour.

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Rakesh Bedi is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar : The Revenge. His performance as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali is garnering praise from fans. Recently, to meet the actor and celebrate his blockbuster comeback, Farah Khan visited him at his residence in Mumbai with her team, including her cook, Dilip.

The decor The first stop on the tour is the spacious living area, which the family has tastefully decorated with wooden armchairs adorned with colourful upholstery, a patterned wall, several colourful paintings, Buddha sculptures, a glass-top table anchoring the room, a patterned chandelier, hanging plants, and large windows that let natural light in.

Next,m the video offers a glimpse of the entertainment area, which features a modern chandelier, patterned couches, a matching armchair, a plush rug, a patterned side table, and a TV unit that anchors the room. A traditional portrait of a man adds character to the space. This room, too, features patterned walls and paintings.

As for Rakesh Bedi's chilling room, a corner is filled from floor to ceiling with books. An eye-catching feature of this space is the collection of portraits of the actor, created by his fans over the years. A wall shelf houses the multiple awards he has received over the years.

About Rakesh Bedi Rakesh Bedi began his acting career in 1976 and first gained fame with his 1981 film Chashme Buddoor. He went on to feature in several successful films, including Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Yes Boss, Gharwali Baharwali, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

In his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans praised his performance as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali and appreciated his character arc. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.