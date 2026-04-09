Step inside real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish 6-storey residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hills with sea view

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, a prominent real estate tycoon who transformed quarry lands into the township of Powai, opened the doors to his posh residence in Malabar Hills, one of Mumbai's most affluent areas. The home tour video was shared by Curly Tales on August 29 last year.

A look inside Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish 6-storey Mumbai residence.

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Known as one of India’s real estate pioneers, Hiranandani shared his personal journey from early business failures to building a massive empire in the video. However, the highlight was his beautiful home that marries modern aesthetics with minimal decor and statement art pieces.

Step inside Niranjan Hiranandani's home

Niranjan Hiranandani’s home in Malabar Hills is a six-story building named Kanta after his mother. In the video, the real estate tycoon explains that while he has a house in Powai, he chooses to stay in Malabar Hills because of the ‘connection of people.’

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{{^usCountry}} The building is occupied by Niranjan and his wife, his sister-in-law (who lives on one of the floors), and two tenants, to make the building feel ‘more lively.’ The home features a beautiful atmosphere, with large spaces, statement decor, vibrant artwork, and even a stunning ‘favourite’ spot for the evenings that offers a sea view. During the interview, he shared that the home hosts traditional cultural elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The building is occupied by Niranjan and his wife, his sister-in-law (who lives on one of the floors), and two tenants, to make the building feel ‘more lively.’ The home features a beautiful atmosphere, with large spaces, statement decor, vibrant artwork, and even a stunning ‘favourite’ spot for the evenings that offers a sea view. During the interview, he shared that the home hosts traditional cultural elements. {{/usCountry}}

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As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a foyer that leads to the residence's main entrance and features eclectic golden wall accents, a statement door, a well-lit corridor with accent light-illuminated stairs that lead to upper floors, and patterned walls, giving an idea of what's in store inside Hiranandani's lavish home.

Inside, the decor is minimal yet elegant. The spacious living room invites viewers into a well-lit space, with warm lighting and natural light from large windows that lead to the sea-view balcony. The living area is also divided into multiple sections, making it perfect for hosting large gatherings.

As for the dining area, it is illuminated with a modern crystal chandelier. A marble-top table that seats 16 people becomes the anchor of the spacious room, decorated with nature-inspired wallpapers, accent wall lighting, and marble flooring. It also opens into an indoor bar area featuring a marble bar counter with multiple shelves lined up with expensive liquor.

About Niranjan Hiranandani

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A first-generation Indian entrepreneur, Niranjan Hiranandani, is the founder and chairman of the Hiranandani Group, a qualified chartered accountant and PhD holder with a thesis on housing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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