Step inside Shiv Thakare’s stylishly cosy abode in Mumbai that blends modern design with comfort corners
Here’s a sneak peek into Shiv Thakare’s Mumbai home, where contemporary interiors meet warmth, comfort and personal charm.
Shiv Thakare, a popular Indian reality television personality known for participating in shows like MTV Roadies Rising and Bigg Boss Marathi, invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to his home. He gave a house tour to the duo, which perfectly reflects his grounded and stylish personality. Let’s take a closer look at his house.
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Inside Shiv Thakare’s home
Shiv’s home is welcomed through a wooden, brown door that opens into a modern, minimalist-meets-cosy living room featuring neutral tones, functional furniture, and soft lighting that make the compact space feel bright and inviting. The space leans towards a contemporary apartment look with clean lines, minimal clutter and warm, earthy elements. The interiors are simple yet practical, focusing more on comfort and openness than heavy décor.
The house uses a soft neutral palette, and white flooring reflects natural light, making the room appear larger. The standout feature is the large suede-finish sectional sofa in a warm tan/caramel shade. The entertainment section is very sleek and minimal, with a large wall-mounted TV that keeps the area visually clean. Decorative accents are kept minimal with small metallic showpieces and indoor plants. One of the smartest aspects of the interiors is the efficient use of compact space. One of the walls is adorned with all his awards and accolades, reflecting his television journey.
Into the kitchen{{/usCountry}}
The house uses a soft neutral palette, and white flooring reflects natural light, making the room appear larger. The standout feature is the large suede-finish sectional sofa in a warm tan/caramel shade. The entertainment section is very sleek and minimal, with a large wall-mounted TV that keeps the area visually clean. Decorative accents are kept minimal with small metallic showpieces and indoor plants. One of the smartest aspects of the interiors is the efficient use of compact space. One of the walls is adorned with all his awards and accolades, reflecting his television journey.
Into the kitchen{{/usCountry}}
This kitchen follows a compact modern modular design, built around functionality, clean aesthetics and maximum utility within a narrow layout. The space feels practical, fuss-free and highly urban-apartment oriented. It embraces a minimal contemporary style with sleek cabinetry, glossy finishes and muted earthy tones. Instead of decorative excess, the focus is clearly on efficiency and everyday usability. The kitchen uses a parallel galley layout, which is one of the smartest choices for compact homes. The kitchen sticks to a warm neutral colour scheme with taupe-grey cabinets creating a modern, sophisticated look and beige glossy backsplash reflects light and visually widens the space.{{/usCountry}}
This kitchen follows a compact modern modular design, built around functionality, clean aesthetics and maximum utility within a narrow layout. The space feels practical, fuss-free and highly urban-apartment oriented. It embraces a minimal contemporary style with sleek cabinetry, glossy finishes and muted earthy tones. Instead of decorative excess, the focus is clearly on efficiency and everyday usability. The kitchen uses a parallel galley layout, which is one of the smartest choices for compact homes. The kitchen sticks to a warm neutral colour scheme with taupe-grey cabinets creating a modern, sophisticated look and beige glossy backsplash reflects light and visually widens the space.{{/usCountry}}
Who is Shiv Thakre?
Born in 1991, Shiv Thakare is an Indian television personality known for his participation in reality shows like MTV Roadies Rising. He also won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi and was the 1st runner up of Bigg Boss Season 16. In 2023, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and The 50 India Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.
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