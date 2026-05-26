Step inside Shiv Thakare’s stylishly cosy abode in Mumbai that blends modern design with comfort corners

Shiv Thakare, a popular Indian reality television personality known for participating in shows like MTV Roadies Rising and Bigg Boss Marathi, invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to his home. He gave a house tour to the duo, which perfectly reflects his grounded and stylish personality. Let’s take a closer look at his house.

Shiv Thakare gave a house tour to Farah Khan.(shivthakare9/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Shiv Thakare’s home

Shiv’s home is welcomed through a wooden, brown door that opens into a modern, minimalist-meets-cosy living room featuring neutral tones, functional furniture, and soft lighting that make the compact space feel bright and inviting. The space leans towards a contemporary apartment look with clean lines, minimal clutter and warm, earthy elements. The interiors are simple yet practical, focusing more on comfort and openness than heavy décor.

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{{^usCountry}} The house uses a soft neutral palette, and white flooring reflects natural light, making the room appear larger. The standout feature is the large suede-finish sectional sofa in a warm tan/caramel shade. The entertainment section is very sleek and minimal, with a large wall-mounted TV that keeps the area visually clean. Decorative accents are kept minimal with small metallic showpieces and indoor plants. One of the smartest aspects of the interiors is the efficient use of compact space. One of the walls is adorned with all his awards and accolades, reflecting his television journey. Into the kitchen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The house uses a soft neutral palette, and white flooring reflects natural light, making the room appear larger. The standout feature is the large suede-finish sectional sofa in a warm tan/caramel shade. The entertainment section is very sleek and minimal, with a large wall-mounted TV that keeps the area visually clean. Decorative accents are kept minimal with small metallic showpieces and indoor plants. One of the smartest aspects of the interiors is the efficient use of compact space. One of the walls is adorned with all his awards and accolades, reflecting his television journey. Into the kitchen {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This kitchen follows a compact modern modular design, built around functionality, clean aesthetics and maximum utility within a narrow layout. The space feels practical, fuss-free and highly urban-apartment oriented. It embraces a minimal contemporary style with sleek cabinetry, glossy finishes and muted earthy tones. Instead of decorative excess, the focus is clearly on efficiency and everyday usability. The kitchen uses a parallel galley layout, which is one of the smartest choices for compact homes. The kitchen sticks to a warm neutral colour scheme with taupe-grey cabinets creating a modern, sophisticated look and beige glossy backsplash reflects light and visually widens the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This kitchen follows a compact modern modular design, built around functionality, clean aesthetics and maximum utility within a narrow layout. The space feels practical, fuss-free and highly urban-apartment oriented. It embraces a minimal contemporary style with sleek cabinetry, glossy finishes and muted earthy tones. Instead of decorative excess, the focus is clearly on efficiency and everyday usability. The kitchen uses a parallel galley layout, which is one of the smartest choices for compact homes. The kitchen sticks to a warm neutral colour scheme with taupe-grey cabinets creating a modern, sophisticated look and beige glossy backsplash reflects light and visually widens the space. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Shiv Thakre?

Born in 1991, Shiv Thakare is an Indian television personality known for his participation in reality shows like MTV Roadies Rising. He also won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi and was the 1st runner up of Bigg Boss Season 16. In 2023, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and The 50 India Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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