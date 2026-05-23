Proud mom Farah Khan posts rare pics with triplets as they graduate from school: ‘They can fly as high as they dream’

In one video, Farah was seen cheering as the three of them went on stage to collect their degree from Nita Ambani , and the chief guest, PV Sindhu. They posed for pictures too, dressed in a blue robe for the occasion. When Czar was seen posing, Farah even shouted, “Put your head up!” He smiled and looked giddy at that moment.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and her husband, editor Shirish Kunder’s triplets Diva, Anya and Czar are all grown up and now they have officially graduated from school. Farah posted photos from the graduation ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, on her Instagram account.

In another picture, the three of them were seen posing with Farah, who was all smiles in a black outfit for the occasion. In the caption, Farah wrote, “Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always be a nest waiting for them❤️ #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics.”

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Karisma Kapoor liked the post. Many friends and fans also congratulated Farah in the comments section of the post.

Farah talks about her kids' education Last year, in an episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Farah spoke about how she had no movies and wasn’t directing, so she decided to try out YouTube. She also candidly admitted that sending three children to college is expensive, a challenge that her new career helps alleviate. “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive,” she said, adding, “So I just said for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

Meanwhile, their bios on the DAIS Class of 2026 Instagram page also show the electives they chose. Diva has chosen to pursue Entrepreneurship and Finance at Babson College, which has campuses in Wellesley, Boston, and Miami. Anya is heading to New York University to pursue a degree in Economics and Data Science. Czar will be studying Artificial Intelligence of Business at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. She hosted Celebrity MasterChef this year. Her YouTube channel, where she posts celebrity cooking videos with her cook Dileep, is a hit with the audience.