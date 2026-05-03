Step inside Siddharth Nigam’s lavish home featuring balconies with breathtaking view of Mumbai skyline, 3 private lifts

Television actor Siddharth Nigam, known for his phenomenal performances in sitcoms such as Aladin, Chakravatin Ashoka Samrat, and more, gave a house tour to Mashable India. From beautiful balconies with breathtaking views to a space filled with personal stories, style, and comfort, his home is nothing short of a dream.

Siddharth Nigam gave a house tour to Mashable India.(thesiddharthnigam/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Siddharth Nigam’s home

The house welcomes you with a massive glass entrance door that makes you feel like you're on a Karan Johar movie set. Opening into a large lobby space decked up with warm lighting, aesthetic decor, and three personal lifts. The mood lighting across the foyer space made it warm and inviting.

The foyer opens into a massive living and dining space, making you feel as if you are in a luxury seven-star hotel. Each section is divided for functionality and aesthetics. The use of more beige, golden, and white tones makes the space cleaner and more lavish.

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{{^usCountry}} The living room features two seating areas: one for guest get-togethers and the other for movie screenings with friends and family. Siddharth designated a separate Japanese-inspired wall corner that features all his awards and accolades. The house uses more golden elements to add a luxurious feel. The dining space is decked out with a six-seater dining table, but not in the usual rectangular or square shape. Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room features two seating areas: one for guest get-togethers and the other for movie screenings with friends and family. Siddharth designated a separate Japanese-inspired wall corner that features all his awards and accolades. The house uses more golden elements to add a luxurious feel. The dining space is decked out with a six-seater dining table, but not in the usual rectangular or square shape. Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

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The living room opens onto a massive balcony offering a breathtaking view of the entire city of Mumbai. The balcony is decked up with aesthetic patio furniture in a combination of white and wooden palette. An unusual design on the side walls adds a dramatic feel to the space. Nigam added green plants to make the space lively. The balcony also has a cosy coffee corner that gives an open-air cafe vibe.

Into the rooms

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Siddharth took viewers to the beautifully decorated bedrooms of his family members, each with very different interiors. Siddharth’s elder brother’s room is more practical in its interiors. The colours were chosen very wisely to keep the freshness forever. Each room has a private balcony with a beautiful view of the city.

Siddharth’s entire house is technologically equipped with automated curtains, lights, and other systems. Siddharth’s balcony also features a cosy seating area for late-night conversations. Boho and minimal are the themes that set Siddharth’s room apart. Siddharth’s mom’s bedroom is no less than a queen's room, with all the pop colours and a walk-in closet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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