Step inside Siddharth Nigam’s lavish home featuring balconies with breathtaking view of Mumbai skyline, 3 private lifts
Here’s a sneak peek into Siddharth Nigam’s lavish home in Mumbai that looks no less than a five star luxury hotel.
Television actor Siddharth Nigam, known for his phenomenal performances in sitcoms such as Aladin, Chakravatin Ashoka Samrat, and more, gave a house tour to Mashable India. From beautiful balconies with breathtaking views to a space filled with personal stories, style, and comfort, his home is nothing short of a dream.
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Inside Siddharth Nigam’s home
The house welcomes you with a massive glass entrance door that makes you feel like you're on a Karan Johar movie set. Opening into a large lobby space decked up with warm lighting, aesthetic decor, and three personal lifts. The mood lighting across the foyer space made it warm and inviting.
The foyer opens into a massive living and dining space, making you feel as if you are in a luxury seven-star hotel. Each section is divided for functionality and aesthetics. The use of more beige, golden, and white tones makes the space cleaner and more lavish.
The living room features two seating areas: one for guest get-togethers and the other for movie screenings with friends and family. Siddharth designated a separate Japanese-inspired wall corner that features all his awards and accolades. The house uses more golden elements to add a luxurious feel. The dining space is decked out with a six-seater dining table, but not in the usual rectangular or square shape.
Into the balcony{{/usCountry}}
The living room features two seating areas: one for guest get-togethers and the other for movie screenings with friends and family. Siddharth designated a separate Japanese-inspired wall corner that features all his awards and accolades. The house uses more golden elements to add a luxurious feel. The dining space is decked out with a six-seater dining table, but not in the usual rectangular or square shape.
Into the balcony{{/usCountry}}
The living room opens onto a massive balcony offering a breathtaking view of the entire city of Mumbai. The balcony is decked up with aesthetic patio furniture in a combination of white and wooden palette. An unusual design on the side walls adds a dramatic feel to the space. Nigam added green plants to make the space lively. The balcony also has a cosy coffee corner that gives an open-air cafe vibe.
Into the rooms
Siddharth took viewers to the beautifully decorated bedrooms of his family members, each with very different interiors. Siddharth’s elder brother’s room is more practical in its interiors. The colours were chosen very wisely to keep the freshness forever. Each room has a private balcony with a beautiful view of the city.
Siddharth’s entire house is technologically equipped with automated curtains, lights, and other systems. Siddharth’s balcony also features a cosy seating area for late-night conversations. Boho and minimal are the themes that set Siddharth’s room apart. Siddharth’s mom’s bedroom is no less than a queen's room, with all the pop colours and a walk-in closet.