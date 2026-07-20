Step inside Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s dreamy Morocco-inspired Mumbai home

From authentic Moroccan-inspired interiors and bohemian décor to her cosy reading nook, home office, skincare sanctuary, and dreamy bedroom, Soundous's house in Mumbai is no less than a palace. In a house tour video with Pinkvilla in July 2026, Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir gave a house tour of her Mumbai home. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

Soundous Moufakir gave a house tour to Pinkvilla. (soundousmoufaki/Instagram/Youtube)

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Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai​

Inside Soundous Moufakir’s home

Soundous entire house features a Moroccan and Turkish vibe. From lamps to decor pieces, carpets to lighting, each corner of the Soundous house follows a philosophy about life. The foyer welcomes with a gallery that delights with full-length mirrors and opens into an expansive living and dining space.

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{{^usCountry}} The living room is designed as one expansive, open-plan space that prioritises natural light and visual openness. It features large windows dressed in sheer white curtains that soften the incoming daylight, and a sleek wall-mounted television eliminates unnecessary bulk. The console delights with a handful of thoughtfully chosen accessories—a framed photograph, sculptural objects, candles, and ceramics for a Bohemian vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is designed as one expansive, open-plan space that prioritises natural light and visual openness. It features large windows dressed in sheer white curtains that soften the incoming daylight, and a sleek wall-mounted television eliminates unnecessary bulk. The console delights with a handful of thoughtfully chosen accessories—a framed photograph, sculptural objects, candles, and ceramics for a Bohemian vibe. {{/usCountry}}

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The seating arrangement features a couch and a love chair in earthy brown and muted beige tones that add warmth without overwhelming the palette. One of the room's most striking design elements is the oversized arched floor lamp.

The other side of the living space features a reading corner with wooden cabinetry that displays books and a few decorative pieces. A few large green plants are placed to add a touch of greenery and a serene ambience.

Into the home office

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Soundous also gave a glimpse of her home office that features an accent chair and a working setup for her team. The wall behind the chair features a beautiful motivational picture and a few decor pieces. The room also features a separate seating area for relaxing.

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Into the Morocco-inspired bedroom

The bedroom continues the same philosophy of understated elegance while introducing stronger Moroccan-inspired influences. At its centre stands a magnificent four-poster wooden bed, which is wrapped with sheer white drapes creating an ethereal, resort-like feeling. One of the corners of her bedroom has an accent chair where Soundous spends time while enjoying her morning coffee and meditating.

Who is Soundous Moufakir?

Born on February 17, 1995, Soundous Moufakir is an actor, known for Fateh (2025), Party Animals, and Guru Randhawa: Qatal (2025).