Step inside stunning Coorg villa with hillside floating pool that’s taking serene to a whole new level

Set amidst the mountains in Coorg, this stunning villa is one of the most surreal spots, offering calming interiors, a floating pool at its centre, and panoramic views. Content creator Priyam Saraswat took to Instagram on April 12, 2026, to share the glimpses of this villa that offers luxury amidst nature at its best. Let’s take a closer look at the villa.

Priyam Saraswat gave a tour of this stunning villa in Coorg.(ayatana.residences/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

Inside the villa

Within Ayatana, a luxury nature resort, this villa is one of the recently launched projects that offers luxury to travellers amidst nature. In order to save the natural earth, all the structures in this villa are built on stilts. Surrounded by greenery all around, the property features minimalistic decor with calming interiors worth visiting for.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The highlight of the villa is its private floating pool built amidst trees and nature. The pool is designed with sharp linear geometry and vanishing edges that visually merge with the landscape. The water body acts as a reflective architectural element, amplifying openness and luxury while cooling the microclimate around the villa. Into the bedrooms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of the villa is its private floating pool built amidst trees and nature. The pool is designed with sharp linear geometry and vanishing edges that visually merge with the landscape. The water body acts as a reflective architectural element, amplifying openness and luxury while cooling the microclimate around the villa. Into the bedrooms {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The villa features two bedrooms, each with one master suite. The calming wooden and earthy interiors of the room makes it perfect for relaxation. The massive space inside the bedroom delights with a beautiful swing overlooking the mountains and views. The bathroom features an open shower space that looks surreal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villa features two bedrooms, each with one master suite. The calming wooden and earthy interiors of the room makes it perfect for relaxation. The massive space inside the bedroom delights with a beautiful swing overlooking the mountains and views. The bathroom features an open shower space that looks surreal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Decoding the architecture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decoding the architecture {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This villa interior leans heavily into tropical modern architecture, where the design blurs indoor and outdoor living while maximising natural light, ventilation and landscape views. The central void creates a dramatic double-height atrium that visually connects different levels of the house. It allows daylight to penetrate deep into the interiors while also improving passive cooling and airflow, a signature feature in contemporary homes built in humid, hilly regions like Coorg. Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels erase the boundary between the interiors and the surrounding greenery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The architecture intentionally frames the forest and mountain views almost like a living artwork. The space uses clean lines, exposed geometry and a restrained material palette instead of decorative detailing. The focus remains on volume, light and proportion rather than ornamentation.

The extended sloping metal roof with deep overhangs serves both functional and aesthetic purposes by protecting interiors from heavy rainfall and harsh sunlight, encouraging passive cooling, creating shaded outdoor transition zones, and enhancing the sleek contemporary silhouette.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON