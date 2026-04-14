Step inside this idyllic Jim Corbett resort that's a natural haven and just 5 hours from Delhi

Enchanting pool villas, soothing spa rituals, yoga sessions under swaying Ashok trees, and leisurely lunches beneath a dappled forest sun—there is something to fall in love with at every corner of Aahana Resort & Spa. Just a five-hour drive from Delhi, this family-run retreat sprawls across 13.5 acres and shares a boundary with Jim Corbett National Park. It is an ideal weekend escape or a wellness haven for those seeking to unwind and reconnect with nature, surrounded by over 4,500 trees and more than 250 species of birds. Aahana Resort and Spa is spread over 13 acres of beautiful land, sharing boundary with Jim Corbett National Park. Avni and Ayu Tripathi are the heart and vision behind Aahana. They share that the name means “first rays of the morning sun”—a time when the property is at its most magical. They were just five and 11 when their father acquired the barren land in 2005. “At the time, we were confused—there were barely any trees, just two or three along the edges. But we decided we would plant it together,” recalls Avni. Weekend visits soon turned into a shared family mission of planting and nurturing the land. With the help of a horticulturist, native plants and trees gradually transformed the space. “That has always been our guiding philosophy—giving back to nature, giving back to people, and taking as little as we can,” she adds. Also read: A 2-day Udaipur itinerary for the hasty traveller: Sunny Rajasthani thalis, Lake Pichola evenings and more Today, Aahana features 72 rooms spread across the property. Guests can choose from luxurious pool villas with private heated pools, melodious forest villas that sit along the forest’s edge, or charming rooms nestled within the Ashok Vatika, surrounded by bursts of orange blooms.

A view of one of the rooms of a pool villa.

The rooms are spacious and thoughtfully designed, with rich woodwork ceilings and elegant stone floors. Natural light filters in effortlessly, while the sounds of birds create a soothing backdrop—even in the bathrooms. Step outside, and your private pool opens up to sweeping views of wheat fields glowing under the golden hues of sunset. Beyond the rooms, the beauty continues in every direction. Fairy-tale-like gazebos dot the lush gardens, perfect for intimate dinners or sunrise meditations. The main pool, framed by towering forest trees, shifts character throughout the day as light and shadow play across its surface. Dining at Aahana is an experience in itself. From the Harvest Lunch to the Kumaoni high tea, every meal is crafted with care. “Most of what we serve comes from our own garden, so you’re eating organic, wholesome food. Even a simple breakfast here is incredibly nourishing,” says Ayu. Also read: Inside the Disney Adventure: A magical cruise of food, fantasy and unforgettable service Spa L’OCCITANE en Provence at Aahana This weekend, HT also caught the first glimpse of their newly-launched Spa L’OCCITANE en Provence, the first of its kind in Jim Corbett. The resort was already a beauty to behold with its stunning natural landscapes and warm hospitality, but with the addition of this spa, Aahana is simply an irrestible choice for any wellness enthusiast or health traveller.

The calming effect begins as soon as you set foot inside it. With the pristine white of the couch or the sweet scent of the ginger tea that waits on your arrival, or the many water features that bring a zen feeling to the spa, there is no escaping a great, relaxing time. The spa presents a thoughtfully curated menu of therapies centred on regeneration, balance, vitality, and longevity. Among its signature offerings is the Aahana body massage, crafted to relieve stress and restore equilibrium using soothing Aromachologie oils. The re-energizing sun stone massage blends deep-pressure techniques with the warmth of basalt stones to enhance circulation and rebalance energy. Guests can also indulge in L’OCCITANE’s rituals, including sleep and reset and immortelle facials. Treatments are priced between ₹4,999 and ₹21,999.

A view of Spa L’OCCITANE en Provence.

A perfect day at Aahana We also asked Ayu and Avni what a typical day for a guest at Aahana could look like, specially someone looking for a weekend of wellness and relaxation. “Every morning we do a small session for guests, which is either a nature walk or a forest bathing session. So I would say, start the day with going for a walk under the canopies, do some bird sightings and spotting," suggested Avni. This can be supplemented by the many rituals that the staff organises daily for its guests. It can be a yoga session or a meditation ritual. “They also do a lot of chakra cleansing rituals for people. And perhaps after that, a wellness breakfast,” she said.

An aerial view of the property and a view of the lawns.