Rishikesh to Coorg, these 7 wellness travel destinations in India are worth planning for

India has become a destination for travellers seeking rest, rejuvenation, and a deeper connection with themselves. India has always been associated with spirituality and traditions where Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, naturopathy, and holistic healing thrive. These 7 wellness travel destinations in India are worth planning for. (Unsplash)

The country offers a chance to slow down, reset, and focus on overall well-being, bringing together natural beauty, cultural depth, and restorative practices in a way few destinations can match.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bernard Corraya, general manager at Wego, shared the top 7 destinations that are both soothing and transformative for your journey to India. ​Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort