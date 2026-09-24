Step inside The Blondie House, Shilpa Shetty’s Japanese-inspired café designed for slow coffee and calm corners

Opened in Versova, Mumbai, The Blondie House is one of the unique Japanese-inspired cafés that features minimal interiors, cosy coffee corners, and an experience worth trying. In an Instagram post dated September 24, 2026, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty gave a tour of this stunning place, urging people to visit for a wholesome experience. Let’s take a closer look at this newly opened café that is taking the internet by storm.

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Inside The Blondie House

Created by Bastian Hospitality and founded by Ranjit Bindra and Shilpa Shetty, The Blondie House opened its doors in Versova, Mumbai, on September 24, 2026. This latest venture is where the two sisters, Janu and Blondie, come together to create a Zen space. The multi-floor café brings together all-day dining, specialty coffee, matcha, bakery and desserts, along with books and retail, creating a space to eat, work, read, meet and unwind. Drawing from Japanese architecture and Scandinavian design, the cafe uses concrete, marble, wood, greenery, pebbles and natural textures.

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What does it offer?

{{^usCountry}} The cafe features several floors with each of its own character. One floor works as an all-day cafe and bakery, while another is designed around books and community. There are spaces for reading, conducting workshops, gathering, retail and merchandise, custom coffee machines, and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cafe features several floors with each of its own character. One floor works as an all-day cafe and bakery, while another is designed around books and community. There are spaces for reading, conducting workshops, gathering, retail and merchandise, custom coffee machines, and more. {{/usCountry}}

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Every corner of the cafe reflects a little blondie personality. Whether you are craving for Ramen, a burger, a cup of matcha, or an iced latte, this place offers everything to satiate your palette. There is Matcha Omakase, one of the unique experiences every matcha lover would love to try.

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What’s on the menu?

The menu ranges from breakfast plates and café staples to Japanese-inspired dishes and Janu's Indian-influenced offerings. You can savour Eggs Japo Style with Miso Butter, OG Blondie Avo Toast, Pretzel with Miso Honey Butter, Yaki Udon, Pani Puri, Raj Kachori, Truffle Cheese Dosa, and more. Apart from the range of food, you can also get a range of desserts, cookies, and drinks that don’t let you leave the place so early.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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