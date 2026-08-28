Tired of blanket wars with your partner? The viral Scandinavian sleep method may help

A couple having separate duvets while sharing the same bed may be a common practice, but it’s currently going viral online under the name Scandinavian sleep method. Popular in Nordic countries, the setup allows each person to choose their preferred level of warmth without disturbing their partner. Popular in Nordic countries, the Scandinavian sleep method allows each person to choose their preferred level of comfort without disturbing their partner. (Adobe Stock)

Global Google searches for ‘Scandinavian sleep method’ have risen 180% in the past week, with a breakout increase of over 5,000% from the same period last year. The trend is largely driven by TikTok, where videos on the method have garnered millions of views. Instagram too has 39.7K posts under #scandinaviansleepingliving, while a June video by home and lifestyle creator Loui Burke has clocked 2.9 million views.

Is there science behind the hack? “There is limited direct research to prove that separate duvets improve sleep quality definitively. It should be regarded as a practical strategy rather than a scientifically proven one,” says Dr Mohit Bhardwaj, Consultant Pulmonologist, PB Health, Gurugram.

Dr Prashant Chhajed, Director, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, says sleep research shows that movement, temperature discomfort, and feeling restricted can affect sleep: “If a shared blanket is causing frequent disturbances, using separate duvets may help by creating a more comfortable sleep environment.”

Does it really work? “Not being able to control your sleep style and temperature, and having a disturbed sleep can disrupt a person’s functioning. It may build up and create conflicts,” says Chetna Luthra, Clinical Psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, relationship coach at NumroVani, says, “Small practical irritations on a regular basis become relationship friction when they remain unspoken and begin to represent a larger feeling of ‘my comfort does not matter to you’.”

Dr Bhardwaj adds that the setup can be particularly useful in countries like India, which often have warm temperatures. He says, “One partner may want a light sheet while the other wants more coverage, particularly in a bedroom where air conditioning or fans are being used. Individual bedding allows both to adjust without constantly stealing the covers from each other.”