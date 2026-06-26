Step inside this stunning mountain home where wooden interiors and lush forest views steal the show

Having a home in the mountains is something most of us dream about. A lifestyle content creator with the user name chill.homee took to Instagram on June 25, 2026, to share a home tour of her mountain home in India. Let’s take a look at her cosy home featuring natural materials, oversized windows, layered lighting, and abundant greenery.

A sneak peek into a beautiful home in the mountains.(chiill.homee/Instagram)

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Inside the mountain home

Her house features a striking entrance hall with soaring ceilings that immediately make the home feel airy and grand. The architecture is defined by clean white walls contrasted with warm wooden detailing. The ceiling is clad in natural wood panels, adding warmth and texture while balancing the room's height. A large chandelier with a circular form and layered, fringe-like detailing hangs dramatically from the double-height ceiling.

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{{^usCountry}} Three sets of tall wooden-framed windows stretch almost from floor to ceiling, flooding the space with daylight. The staircase inside the living room, which goes all the way to other parts of the house, makes the space look like a dreamy palace. Into the cosy bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three sets of tall wooden-framed windows stretch almost from floor to ceiling, flooding the space with daylight. The staircase inside the living room, which goes all the way to other parts of the house, makes the space look like a dreamy palace. Into the cosy bedroom {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The girl created a cosy bedroom space where the view outside becomes the room's most important decorative feature. A wall of oversized wooden-framed windows dominates the space, a bed is dressed in neutral-toned linen bedding, two large pillows in muted beige and brown tones, and a softly glowing bedside lamp casts warm golden light that contrasts beautifully with the cool blue tones filtering through the windows at dusk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl created a cosy bedroom space where the view outside becomes the room's most important decorative feature. A wall of oversized wooden-framed windows dominates the space, a bed is dressed in neutral-toned linen bedding, two large pillows in muted beige and brown tones, and a softly glowing bedside lamp casts warm golden light that contrasts beautifully with the cool blue tones filtering through the windows at dusk. {{/usCountry}}

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She also added several pictures and artworks to personalise the space as per needs and aesthetics. From old music systems to rustic pieces, the content creator has ensured to keep the space turned into a retreat. The bedroom embodies a quiet luxury aesthetic—comfortable, uncluttered, and deeply connected to nature, where simplicity itself becomes the defining feature.

Living room and cosy corners

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The creator ensured to keep her house looking aesthetic by adding Pinterest-worthy decoration around the space. From candles to diffusers, night lamps to planters, ceramic pieces to cosy lighting, each piece is carefully selected to match the vibe of the house. She has created separate corners for dressing, study space, and an entertainment corner.

Each one delights with different aesthetics, yet matches the vibe. The highlight of the entire house is the striking views of mountains and greenery that outshine the interiors of the house by acting as a main character. She also has a compact metal shelving unit that serves as an entertainment station, holding a record player, books, décor objects, and several trailing houseplants.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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