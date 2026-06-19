Dharamshala dilemma: Content creator mistakes Indian cricketers as regular hikers, social media smiles

A trek to a hidden waterfall in Dharamshala gave an unsuspecting traveller a story she never imagined she would tell. Instagram user @dreamy.piaa recently shared a Reel from her hiking trip in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, where she and a friend spent the day navigating rocky trails in search of a secluded waterfall. Along the route, they were joined by a group of hikers who appeared to be enjoying the trek like everyone else. Unbeknownst to her, two members of the group were Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar! Team India cricketers Shreyas Iyer (centre) and Washington Sundar (far left) Washinton Sundar were spotted by a hiker during a trek to a waterfall in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Dressed casually and without any entourage, the cricketer duo blended seamlessly into the crowd, leaving the content creator completely unaware of their identities. Although she noticed a few people approaching the pair for photographs during the hike, her focus remained on reaching the destination rather than figuring out who they were. It was only after returning home and sharing the footage with friends and family that she discovered she had spent part of her trek alongside two international cricket stars.

Sharing the moment online, she jokingly wrote, “Hidden waterfall ki talaash me nikle the, Team India mil gayi” (Set out looking for a hidden waterfall, ended up finding Team India).

In a follow-up reel, the content creator has admitted that she does not follow cricket and therefore failed to recognise the players during the trek. The revelation amused social media users, with many calling her “lucky” for stumbling upon the stars without realising it.

The clip quickly gained traction online with close to 10M views, as social media users express disbelief that someone could spend hours trekking with two well-known cricketers without recognising them. Others are humorously suggested that her lack of interest in cricket may have made the encounter even more memorable.