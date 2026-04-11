Storm in a Cup?: Rudraneil Sengupta on FIFA, Trump and football

“We are 26” is FIFA’s slogan for this year’s World Cup. It’s a rather vague successor to last time’s powerful mantra. “Football unites the world,” they cried, in 2022. It’s a far cry from the ‘Football unites the world’ spirit of the 2022 World Cup. Above, crowds in South Africa, in 2010. (Getty Images)

But then, so much has changed ahead of the tournament’s kick-off in June. First, the game’s international governing body awarded US President Donald Trump a newly created FIFA Peace Prize in 2025.

Now we have the unique situation of the US — which was at war, until a recent and somewhat-tenuous-seeming ceasefire — co-hosting a World Cup in which Iran, the country it attacked for reasons that remain unclear, is set to play.

Iran has so far refused to play in the US. The expectation was that FIFA would schedule these matches so they could instead be held in the two co-host countries: Canada and Mexico. But this proposition has been rejected by FIFA.

It is unclear whether Iran will eventually compete as guests of a President who has said in expletive-laden posts that he will bomb their country “back to the Stone Age”; or whether the Asian football powerhouse will forfeit play.

World Cup matches have been held before, under the complex shadow of political hostility and war between participating nations. East Germany and West Germany met at the 1974 World Cup, against the backdrop of the Cold War. The infamous East German spy organisation, the Stasi, monitored fans and players, forbidding the latter from swapping shirts with their West German counterparts, even as armed police ringed the stadium and helicopters hovered over the pitch.

The Argentina-England match in 1986 played out almost as an extension of the Falklands War, though it had been four years since that conflict; with clashes breaking out between fans on the streets of Mexico City.

Ahead of this World Cup, things are tense not just between the US and Iran. America’s relationship with its co-hosts and with a number of participating countries from Africa and Asia has been strained too.

Four nations set to play in the tournament — Iran, Haiti, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire — have had total travel bans imposed on them by the US, for instance, which means that fans and journalists can expect to find it very difficult to attend. (The last three were among the States famously referred to as “shithole countries” by Trump, in 2018).

Other participating nations, including Egypt, Ghana, Jordan and Morocco, have been told that each person they send to the US may need to deposit a bond of $15,000 with the US government, in order to obtain a visa.

Should fans have to shell out what amounts to a penalty by default? That hardly seems like a good way to celebrate a sport.

(Email Rudraneil Sengupta on rudraneil@gmail.com. The views expressed are personal)