Summer 2025: Hottest home interior design trends that will make you ditch your old decor today

Summer 2025 calls for a fresh, vibrant approach to interiors, embracing lightness, colour and nature-inspired elements. In other words, summer refresh is about creating an environment that feels as rejuvenating as the season itself and it is a time to embrace lightness, vibrancy and effortless luxury in your home. Turn up the heat: Summer 2025’s freshest home decor and interior design trends you’ll want in every room.(Images by Pinterest)

Summer decor tips taking over 2025 homes

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashi Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at Aashi Gupta Designs, shared, “Soft pastel hues like blush pink, sage green and sky blue dominate, creating an airy, serene atmosphere. Natural materials such as rattan, light wood and marble add warmth and texture, bringing a touch of organic luxury.”

Soft Green: Green is often associated with nature and has a calming effect on the mind and body. It can promote feelings of balance, harmony, and growth. Soft shades of green, such as sage or mint, can create a peaceful and inviting atmosphere. (Unsplash)

She revealed, “Layered textiles in breezy linens, cotton and sheer drapes enhance the feeling of freshness, allowing natural light to flow freely. Indoor greenery takes center stage, with potted plants, hanging gardens and floral arrangements adding life and vibrancy.”

Seamlessly blend Zen gardens into your modern home decor (Photo by BangBangDa)

According to Aashi Gupta, minimal yet functional decor is key. The design expert suggested, “Decluttering spaces and opting for multi-purpose furniture keeps interiors practical yet stylish. Statement lighting in sculptural designs and metallic finishes further elevates the aesthetic. This season, interiors focus on effortless elegance, blending softness and sophistication for a timeless yet rejuvenating spring refresh.”

Your home needs this summer makeover

To achieve a sumemr refresh, Sachin Chauhan, Director at Dialogues by Nirmals, recommended, “Start with textiles that breathe — light, airy linens, soft cottons and hand-woven silks in a palette inspired by nature. They blend artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, creating spaces that feel both serene and sophisticated.”

Soft pastel hues like blush pink, sage green and sky blue are dominating summer 2025 home decor and interior design.(Photo by Twitter/Clement_Browne)

Asserting that the subtle textures and intricate weaves add depth and dimension, Sachin Chauhan advised, “Layer your seating with vibrant and textured cushions, woven throws and artisanal rugs that ground the space with quiet luxury. Swap out heavy drapes for sheer, hand-woven fabrics that invite the gentle play of natural light. Introduce tactile elements – fringed edges, embroidered details, or jacquard weaves—that bring a sense of craftsmanship to every corner.”

He further suggested, “Add décor objects made of natural materials like wood, ceramics and cane. Metallic finishes and notes of gold add a touch of opulence. Introduce lush greenery and flower arrangements into your spaces to inject a sense of freshness and the spirit of revival.”