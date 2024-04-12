Summer interior design trends 2024: 7 tips for infusing coastal vibes into your home décor

As the warm summer breeze drifts through your open windows and the sun casts its golden glow, it's the perfect time to give your home a beachy makeover. In 2024, seaside interiors will continue to grow in popularity. This design concept combines the sharpness of contemporary aesthetics with the tranquillity of the ocean. It offers a peaceful refuge from the complexities of everyday life. Bringing coastal vibes into your decor can instantly make you feel relaxed, peaceful, and like you are on a carefree seaside vacation. Whether you are enjoying a quiet morning or hosting a gathering with friends, your coastal-inspired decor will make every moment feel like a seaside getaway. (Also read: Interior design, decor tips: Ways to add warmth and dimensionality to your home ) As summer approaches, there's no better time to transform your space into a serene seaside retreat.(Unsplash)

Home decor tips to infuse coastal vibes

Ruchita Bansal, Founder, Izzhaar shared with HT Lifestyle some easy tips to add a touch of summer serenity to your home:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

1. Choose Calming Colours

Start by picking colours that remind you of the coast—think soft blues, sandy beiges, and aqua tones. These colours create a light and airy feel, just like a day at the beach.

2. Bring in Nature

Add natural elements like driftwood, seashells, and rattan to your decor. They not only look great but also bring a bit of the outdoors inside. You can display seashells in a bowl, hang driftwood on the wall, or use a rattan chair for a coastal vibe. Our wild charm, snow leopard and crystal vases collections are the perfect decor range to enhance the house's aesthetics. Inspired by the wildlife and coastal colours, all of them are meant to add uniqueness and exclusivity.

3. Add Nautical Touches

Incorporate nautical accents like anchor patterns, rope details, and striped decor. Think throw pillows with anchor designs or hanging rope mirrors—they will give your home that classic seaside feel.

4. Use Light Fabrics

Choose light and breezy fabrics for curtains, bedding, and upholstery. Linen, cotton, and sheer materials are perfect for summer, letting in lots of natural light and keeping your space feeling fresh.

5. Hang Seaside Art

Decorate your walls with artwork that celebrates the beach. Look for paintings or photos of ocean scenes, sailboats, or coastal landscapes. They will bring a sense of relaxation and vacation vibes to any room.

6. Create an Outdoor Oasis

Take your coastal theme outside by setting up a cosy outdoor space. Add comfy seating, cushions, and blankets for evenings under the stars. Don't forget to include some greenery, lanterns, and fairy lights to set the mood.

7. Add Coastal Scents

Complete the beachy atmosphere by adding coastal-inspired scents to your home. Choose candles or diffusers with hints of sea salt, coconut, or citrus—they will make you feel like you are breathing in the ocean breeze.

With these simple touches, you can turn your home into a tranquil beach retreat where you can relax and unwind all summer long.