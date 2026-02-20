Taking her shot: A Wknd chat with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir

Geeta Gandbhir is no stranger to the spotlight. “I think representation is incredibly important on film. It’s important to have it particularly in documentaries because this format, in many ways, started out as a colonial exercise,” Gandbhir says. (Getty Images)

The 55-year-old American filmmaker has been mentored by Spike Lee and Sam Pollard.

Documentary films she worked on with them have won multiple awards. These include Emmys for When the Levees Broke (2006), a four-hour film about the devastation of New Orleans by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and by the government neglect that followed in its wake. And a Peabody award for exceptional journalism for the sequel, If God is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise (2010).

Yet this year is distinctly different.

She has been nominated for two best director Oscars: for the documentary feature The Perfect Neighbor, and the 31-minute documentary short, The Devil is Busy.

Very few women directors have been nominated for an Oscar; let alone for two projects in the same year. It was only in 2010, in fact, that a woman won the Oscar for Best Director (Kathryn Bigelow; for The Hurt Locker). “Why are women relegated like this? It feels bizarre, you know?” she says.

It’s that kind of question that leads to her filmmaking. Why did a White woman in Florida, annoyed by the noise of children playing near her home, think she could get away with killing a Black mother of four? Why would an ex-convict turn up outside an abortion clinic to shout intimidating slogans at strangers; why would a woman quietly mourning her two infants choose to work amid such hostility every day?

The first of these questions underpins The Perfect Neighbor, set in the town of Ocala, Florida, in 2022-23. The answer to the second unfolds in The Devil is Busy.

Both offer a visceral, almost-uncomfortable sense of being at the scene as the action unfolds. It is this — in addition to the themes and unusual access — that make Gandbhir’s storytelling unique.

The Perfect Neighbor, for instance, unfolds largely via police bodycam footage, presented in chronological order with minimal narration. One would expect this to become monotonous, but the slow unravelling of the future shooter, and the “gosh-not-this-again” response of the neighbourhood and the system, leave the viewer, who knows what is to come, aghast at the sheer ordinariness of criminality.

Then the shots are fired; the woman, 35-year-old Ajike Owens, is dead; and there is nothing ordinary about the moments that follow. An ex-husband is told he is now sole parent to his four children; he must call his ex-wife’s mother to tell her what has happened. As his former mother-in-law gasps in strangled sobs on the phone, he goes into a huddle with the children, who had a loving, vibrant mother hours ago and now have none.