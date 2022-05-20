Tales of deserts, hills make way to Delhi

In the drowsy days of summer in the Capital, what’s a better way to spend time than by immersing oneself in the dreamy world of storytelling. The 14th edition of International Storytellers Festival, Kathakar is back with a stellar line-up for Delhiites. The inaugural day will comprise a special address by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

Visitors can also look forward to music composer Shantanu Moitra regaling all at the segment titled Stories from the Himalayas. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and singer Mohit Chauhan are set to join Moitra to talk about how Bollywood weaves the magic of music, mountains and storytelling in the session, Kissey, Kahaniyan aur Dastanney. “Stories make me strong. When I first heard about the concept of Kathakar, I felt exhilarated and have tried to attend every edition ever since. Coming to this festival rejuvenates me,” says Ali, who will also be a part of a riveting conversation with Chauhan in Kissagoi.

Chauhan chimes in, “As an artiste, I’m interested in storytelling, which was also part of my upbringing in the hills. It is something one would associate with grandparents. Growing up, these fables leave a lasting impression on one’s soul. They help you realise many things about the world, and ignite your imagination.”

Moitra, who considers Delhi his second home, says, “This is my first time at this festival, in the Capital. The whole idea of storytelling is very interesting for me; it’s pretty much what I am doing now as a musician.”

In total, the festival has 12 sessions, and will bring to the stage some of India’s rare folk stories. There will also be storytellers from the UAE and Poland. “People are still sceptical of travelling abroad. But, we have international storytellers here to tell you tales of the sand dunes of Poland, and Indian storytellers narrating tales from Gujarat and Rajasthan,” says Shaguna Gahilote, one of the curators of the festival. Among other highlights, there will be sessions by theatre artiste Sikandar Khan and Polish writer Michal Malinowski.

Catch It Live

What: Kathakar 2022 International Storytellers Festival

When: May 20 to 21

Where: Delhi’s Heritage Park, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

