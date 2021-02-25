Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
An art collection worth an estimated $150 million that belonged to the late Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion is going up for auction this spring in New York.
Sotheby's said Wednesday that Marion's private collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline.
Marion, who founded the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, died last year at the age of 81. Marion and her husband, John Marion, a former Sotheby’s chairman and auctioneer, established the museum in 1997.
Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million. They are: Warhol's “Elvis 2 Times,” Richard Diebenkorn's “Ocean Park No. 40,” and Clyfford Still's “PH-125 (1948-No. 1).”
Marion, the great-granddaughter of Capt. Samuel Burk Burnett, was the heiress to the historic Four Sixes Ranch in King County in West Texas.
Sotheby's said the masterworks that formed her art collection were featured in her Fort Worth home, which was designed by architect I.M. Pei.
Sotheby's said that a number of other works from her collection will be gifted to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox