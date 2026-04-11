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Tip of the day: Want a stylish console table without overspending? Watch video and follow this simple 9-step DIY guide

Here’s how you can convert an old console table into a modern and chic centrepiece with DIY tricks. Here’s a breakdown of the process.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:04 pm IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Home is not just any other place, but a space that makes you feel comfortable, and that’s why building a home and decorating it takes time. Most people spend a lot to decorate their home, but it’s not necessary to break the bank to build a beautiful home. You can make smart decisions and try DIY hacks to decorate your home under budget.

Step-by-step process to tranform old console table into a masterpiece.(diy_by_ayesha/Instagram)

Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

Ayesha Preet, a DIY home makeover expert, often shares videos that can inspire people to decorate their home in the most budget-friendly way. In an Instagram video dated June 1, 2025, she shared a DIY plan to transform an old console into a beautiful centrepiece. Here’s the breakdown of the step-by-step process to transform an old console table.

How to transform an old console into a modern beauty

Now use an MDF to cut out the desired shapes for the new structure and fix them in place for added dimension.

Step 6: Bamboo detail on the drawer

Repurpose bamboo sticks from a discarded runner, meticulously spacing them to create a unique texture on the drawer front.

Step 7: Painting

Now, you can apply Annie Sloan’s chalk paint with a roller and brush, making sure to give it two coats for a solid, even finish.

Step 8: Sealing the paint

You can use chalk paint wax to protect the paint and bring it to life with a subtle sheen.

Step 9: Final touches

Lastly, install matching wooden knobs and legs, tying the whole look together. From discarded to dazzling, this console table now has a fresh, modern twist!

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

home decor home decor diy hack
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