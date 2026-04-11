Tip of the day: Want a stylish console table without overspending? Watch video and follow this simple 9-step DIY guide
Here’s how you can convert an old console table into a modern and chic centrepiece with DIY tricks. Here’s a breakdown of the process.
Home is not just any other place, but a space that makes you feel comfortable, and that’s why building a home and decorating it takes time. Most people spend a lot to decorate their home, but it’s not necessary to break the bank to build a beautiful home. You can make smart decisions and try DIY hacks to decorate your home under budget.
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Ayesha Preet, a DIY home makeover expert, often shares videos that can inspire people to decorate their home in the most budget-friendly way. In an Instagram video dated June 1, 2025, she shared a DIY plan to transform an old console into a beautiful centrepiece. Here’s the breakdown of the step-by-step process to transform an old console table.
How to transform an old console into a modern beauty
Here’s a step-by-step transformation of an old console table into a modern beauty:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step transformation of an old console table into a modern beauty:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Remove the old legs{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Remove the old legs{{/usCountry}}
The first step is to remove the outdated legs of the old console to give it a fresh foundation.{{/usCountry}}
The first step is to remove the outdated legs of the old console to give it a fresh foundation.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Filled gaps{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Filled gaps{{/usCountry}}
The next step is to use wood filler to smooth out any imperfections and gaps, ensuring a flawless surface.{{/usCountry}}
The next step is to use wood filler to smooth out any imperfections and gaps, ensuring a flawless surface.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Sanding{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Sanding{{/usCountry}}
Now sand the entire piece, starting with 100-grit sandpaper for a rough prep, then 220-grit for a smooth finish.{{/usCountry}}
Now sand the entire piece, starting with 100-grit sandpaper for a rough prep, then 220-grit for a smooth finish.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Added rattan detail{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Added rattan detail{{/usCountry}}
Carefully attached a beautiful rattan sheet to the door using a nail gun, creating a striking natural texture.{{/usCountry}}
Carefully attached a beautiful rattan sheet to the door using a nail gun, creating a striking natural texture.{{/usCountry}}
Step 5: Cut the MDF board{{/usCountry}}
Step 5: Cut the MDF board{{/usCountry}}
Now use an MDF to cut out the desired shapes for the new structure and fix them in place for added dimension.
Step 6: Bamboo detail on the drawer
Repurpose bamboo sticks from a discarded runner, meticulously spacing them to create a unique texture on the drawer front.
Step 7: Painting
Now, you can apply Annie Sloan’s chalk paint with a roller and brush, making sure to give it two coats for a solid, even finish.
Step 8: Sealing the paint
You can use chalk paint wax to protect the paint and bring it to life with a subtle sheen.
Step 9: Final touches
Lastly, install matching wooden knobs and legs, tying the whole look together. From discarded to dazzling, this console table now has a fresh, modern twist!