Decor tips to infuse your wedding with Bohemian charm using eclectic floral styling
Looking for ideal ways to capture the Bohemian essence at your wedding? Here are expert tips for Bohemian wedding decor trend using flowers/non-floral elements
As weddings evolve from one-size-fits-all ceremonies to deeply personal celebrations that reflect each couple's unique journey and bond with nature, the Bohemian theme has blossomed as a cherished choice among brides for their haldi and mehendi functions. Characterised by its rustic elegance, this growing trend is rooted in couples' desires to break free from traditional constraints, seeking instead to infuse their celebrations with elements that are true to their individual styles and connected to the natural world.
Wildflower decor for Bohemian charm:
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Srishti Kapur, Co-Founder of Floral Art, shared, “At the heart of the bohemian aesthetic is the fusion of various natural elements to achieve a dreamy yet grounded ambiance. Incorporating an array of wildflowers, such as lavender, wild daisies and sunflowers, alongside dry pampas grass creates a whimsical yet earthy feel. These florals, when paired with lush greenery like Eucalyptus and Asparagus ferns, weave a narrative of romantic wilderness that is both inviting and intimately personal.”
She suggested, “Using these elements in decor, from centrepieces to floral arches, allows couples to craft a space that truly reflects their spirit and love for the unconventional. These elements, coupled with a palette of sunset hues and earth tones, work in harmony to embody the real bohemian spirit. Additionally, alternatives like leafy garlands that forgo flowers in favour of lush, green foliage further encapsulate the essence of bohemian charm.”
Integrating natural elements:
To complement the floral arrangements and truly encapsulate the bohemian vibe, Srishti Kapur recommended that it is very effective to use materials such as jute, foliage and dried succulents. She advised, “Additionally, integrating non-floral elements is key. Textured carpets that whisper tales of distant lands, Aztec prints that add a layer of mystery, macrame hangings that bring a touch of artisanal craft and strategically placed mirrors to reflect the soft, natural light all contribute to creating a holistic bohemian atmosphere. These elements, when blended with the natural beauty of flowers, enhance the aesthetic, making every corner of the venue a reflection of the couple’s wanderlust and free-spirited nature.”
According to the decor expert, another dimension to embodying the bohemian theme is through the choice of adornments. Srishti Kapur said, “Opting for dry floral jewellery not only complements the decor but also allows the bride to immerse herself fully in the bohemian trend. This personalised touch adds to the overall narrative, enabling the bride to express her individuality and connection with nature in a fashion that’s both comfortable and stylish. The incorporation of floral jewellery, be it in the form of headpieces, necklaces, or wristlets, serves as a bridge between the wearer and the essence of bohemia, elevating the entire wedding ensemble to reflect the theme’s core values of freedom, beauty, and natural harmony. As the trend towards bohemian weddings continues to grow, it encourages couples to view their celebration not just as a day to remember but as a heartfelt expression of their deepest dreams and values, all set against the backdrop of nature’s splendour.”
Tips to incorporate Bohemian flair:
Bringing her expertise to the same, Jaya Bakhru, Founder of RB Weddings and Luxury Events echoed, “As weddings continue to evolve, couples are increasingly drawn to unconventional themes that reflect their unique personalities and lifestyles. One such trend gaining momentum is infusing bohemian charm into wedding celebrations through eclectic floral styling. With its relaxed yet romantic vibe, bohemian weddings offer a refreshing departure from traditional ceremonies, embracing nature-inspired elements and a free-spirited ambiance.”
Here are some tips to help you incorporate bohemian flair into your special day through vibrant and diverse floral arrangements -
- Embrace variety: Bohemian style celebrates diversity and individuality, Opt for a combination to create a visually dynamic and organic look. Get creative with your floral displays by using unconventional combinations. Bohemian is not just about casual and faddy.
- Go big and bold: Bohemian weddings are all about making a statement, so don't be afraid to go big with your floral installations. For, this event , we used earthy and dark tone Hydrangeas along with, pampas and big dried palm leaves to create splendour and opulence, creating a unique style. Hydrangeas are normally synonymous a formal and elegant non casual affairs. Bohemian weddings are all about making a statement, so don't be afraid to go big with your floral installations.
- Add personal touches: Infuse your personality into your floral arrangements by incorporating personal touches such as customised props , containers larger than life, vases that look different in shape and colour. These small details will add depth and character to your wedding decor, making it truly unique and memorable. Don't be afraid to let flowers trail over the edges or cascade down the sides for a dramatic effect.
- Work with seasonal flowers and foliage to ensure that your floral arrangements within the bohemian look, not only feel fresh, vibrant, but also in harmony with the venue. Mix and match different flower varieties and most importantly experiment with colours of the bohemian elements, there are no rules when it comes to choosing a floral color palette. Embrace the unexpected.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.