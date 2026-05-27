Ukrainian woman shares difference between gym culture in India and Europe: ‘Everyone is super friendly’

The fitness journey has taken on a global perspective for Sandra, a Ukrainian content creator who recently shared an honest look at the cultural shock of switching from a European to an Indian gym environment. Also read | MS Dhoni-backed Bengaluru start-up Tagda Raho is turning Indian gada into a workout for Gen Z and even 70-year-olds

Sandra wasn’t ready for the 'free gym assistants' at Indian gyms or the trainers who jump in to fix your form without a sales pitch first. (Instagram/ dra.sandraa)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sandra, born in 1998, and her husband Sangy, born in 1996, have built an Instagram following by documenting their intercontinental love story and daily lives – they married in 2025. The couple, who met on Tinder in Poland, represent 'two different worlds' joined by a 'single destiny'.

Warm welcomes vs quiet focus

In a May 18 Instagram post titled ‘Pov (point of view): the difference between Indian gyms and European gyms,’ Sandra broke down the social atmosphere. While European gyms are known for a 'mind your own business' etiquette, India offers a different vibe entirely, she highlighted.

"When you walk into an Indian gym, it honestly feels like people are genuinely happy you came," Sandra shared. "Everyone’s super warm, friendly, and always ready to help. In European gyms, people are usually more in their own world: nobody bothers you, nobody talks to you, everyone does their workout and leaves," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 'Free assistants' at Indian gyms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Free assistants' at Indian gyms {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Perhaps the most jarring difference for Sandra was the sheer volume of staff and the proactive nature of Indian trainers. Before transitioning into full-time content creation, Sandra worked as a graphic designer. Her eye for detail was evident as she noted the specific roles within Indian fitness centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps the most jarring difference for Sandra was the sheer volume of staff and the proactive nature of Indian trainers. Before transitioning into full-time content creation, Sandra worked as a graphic designer. Her eye for detail was evident as she noted the specific roles within Indian fitness centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"But the craziest part for me was the amount of staff in Indian gyms," she noted. "One person is responsible only for cleaning the bathrooms. Another one cleans the gym floor. Then there’s basically your free gym assistant — a guy constantly watching your workout, ready to help you the second you need anything," Sandra added.

She further highlighted the contrast in professional services, noting that Indian trainers often offer help without a sales pitch. "The most surprising thing: the trainers actually come up to you themselves. If your exercise is wrong, they’ll correct you for free, give you tips, explain the exercise — without trying to sell you a personal training package first. In Europe? First pay for 10 personal training sessions… then maybe you can ask a question," Sandra shared.

Overcoming the 'intimidation' factor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the hospitality, Sandra admitted that the gender demographics in Indian gyms can be a hurdle for female expats. In Europe, Sandra described the ratio as ‘pretty balanced — like 50/50’. Whereas in India, she noted that most gyms are 'mostly men'.

"As a foreign girl, it felt pretty intimidating at first," Sandra confessed regarding the male-dominated spaces, adding, "But honestly, once you find a good gym, you stop caring about it pretty quickly. Basically, Indian gyms surprised me in a good way."

Today, Sandra continues to use her platform — her Instagram bio aptly describes her as a 'Ukrainian noticing things in India' — to bridge cultural gaps, one workout at a time.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON