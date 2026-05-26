Working out regularly but not seeing results? Know the 3 recovery mistakes that maybe slowing you down

Much of the focus when you are working out goes to the training sessions, from lifting heavier to doing more reps. But after the workout, the recovery phase is also critical, especially for making the training session effective. If your recovery is poor, you may not see results as quickly, despite working out regularly. Your recovery is as important as your training. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk

Let's quickly go through the common recovery mistakes that may be slowing your progress. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach at TrainedByYVS, revealed the common mistakes many people make. He also emphasised that real progress actually happens when the body recovers.

“Training is simply the stimulus; recovery is where muscle repair, strength gains, hormone balance, and performance improvements actually occur. If recovery is poor, even the hardest workouts may not deliver results," he added.

Here are the three common mistakes that you should avoid in order to see better fitness progress: