47-year-old single mom reveals 10 'boring' diet, workout, beauty secrets behind her glow: 'No ice baths, crazy detoxes'

One of the more striking aspects of Raakhi's routine is her strict boundary with technology. She avoids her phone for the first three hours of the day and the final hour before sleep. "My nervous system feels very different because of this," she shares, adding that she utilises somatic and bed movement at night to 'unwind, regulate stress and sleep better'.

Raakhi swears by an active lifestyle. She tracks 10,000+ steps daily , incorporating them into 'calls, chores, client sessions, and pacing while thinking'. Her movement strategy includes a commitment to one hour of morning mobility and stretching, even on busy days, noting that her 'body genuinely feels stiffer' when it's skipped. She also utilises 'exercise snacks' like bodyweight squats and calf raises throughout the day, noting that 'small movement breaks add up more than people think'.

"I am 47. No ice baths . No crazy detoxes. Just 10 boring things I do every single day... at this stage of life, I care more about consistency than extreme wellness trends. Boring habits repeated daily will always beat intense routines done for 10 days," she shared.

In an era of extreme wellness 'hacks' and expensive biohacking trends , chef and dietitian Raakhi Ganerriwal – a 'single mom of two adults' – is advocating a return to the basics. Taking to Instagram on May 21, the 47-year-old shared that her youthful appearance and vitality aren't the result of 'ice baths or crazy detoxes', but rather a commitment to simple, daily discipline. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

Nutrition and internal wellness Raakhi’s nutritional strategy is built on a foundation of metabolic stability and high protein intake. She begins her morning with a specific combination of lemon water, coconut oil, and a seed cycling routine, which she claims helps her 'feel more stable with energy, cravings and blood sugar through the day'. Prioritising muscle maintenance and satiety, she aims for 110–120 gram of protein daily, typically consuming protein powder within an hour of waking before spacing out other sources like eggs, paneer, tofu, and Greek yoghurt.

Hydration and whole foods play an equally vital role in her 'unsexy' internal wellness plan. She consumes 3 litres of water daily, stating it supports her focus and recovery far more than people realise. When it comes to micronutrients, Raakhi is adamant about their form, insisting on two whole fruits daily rather than juice, smoothies, or detox drinks. To round out her internal health, she performs daily abdominal massages and lymphatic drainage, rituals she admits are repetitive but essential for managing bloating and overall body function.

The secret of longevity By stripping away the 'noise' of the modern wellness industry, Raakhi’s message remains clear: longevity is found in the mundane. As she puts it: "Consistency matters more than perfection." She concludes that the most effective health routines are often the ones you can actually stick to.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.