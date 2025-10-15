Walking 10,000 steps every day?Fitness expert says avoid these 10 common walking mistakes that limit its benefits

Walking seems effortless, right? Just put one foot in front of the other and go. While it is the easiest, most natural form of exercise that requires no gym or any equipment, a fitness expert says that even this simplest form of exercise can go wrong if done incorrectly. Maybe you slouch a little, skip your warm-up, or scroll your phone while walking, sound familiar? These walking mistakes can quietly steal away its benefits. Studies show that proper walking posture and pace can improve heart health, strengthen muscles, boost mood, and even support weight loss. So before your next stroll, here are some common walking mistakes fitness many people make unknowingly, but you should avoid! Proper walking form and pace can turn your daily stroll into a powerful workout.(Adobe Stock)

No doubt that regular walks can be very beneficial for your overall health. In fact, as per the Harvard Health Publishing, walking reduces arthritis-related pain and can lower the risk of breast cancer in women who walk three hours or fewer per week.

Walking mistakes

Here are the 10 most common walking mistakes that you should avoid to reap all the health benefits of your daily walk:

1. Neglecting warm-up

Jumping straight into brisk walking without warming up can shock your muscles and joints. "A few minutes of stretching or slow-paced walking preps your body, improves blood flow, and reduces injury risk. It is recommended to 5–7 minutes of gentle leg swings, ankle circles, and light stretches before your main walk," Fitness trainer Yash Aggarwal tells Health Shots.

2. Wearing uncomfortable footwear

Footwear matters more than you think. Shoes that are too tight, too flat, or lack arch support can cause pain in your knees, hips, and back. Choose lightweight walking or running shoes that fit well, have cushioning, and allow natural foot movement. The right pair can make your stride smoother and your walk more enjoyable.

3. Poor posture

Slouching or leaning too far forward puts strain on your back and neck. Keep your shoulders relaxed, your head up, and your spine straight. "Engaging your core muscles while walking helps maintain alignment and improves balance," says Yash. A straight posture can help enhance breathing and endurance.

4. Not swinging your arms

Your arms play a crucial role in walking. Keeping them stiff or hanging by your sides limits calorie burn and disrupts rhythm. Swinging your arms naturally helps propel your body forward, strengthens your shoulders, and supports a steady pace. Just remember, avoid exaggerated movements that look forced.

Swinging your arms while walking can offer extra benefits!(Adobe Stock)

5. Looking down constantly

Many people stare at the ground or their phones while walking, which strains the neck and affects balance. While walking, make sure to look about 15–20 feet ahead. This posture helps maintain a natural alignment and keeps you aware of your surroundings.

6. Being dehydrated

Even moderate walks can lead to fluid loss through sweat. Dehydration reduces performance, causes fatigue, and may trigger cramps. Always hydrate before and after your walk, especially in humid or hot weather. Carry a water bottle if you are walking long distances.

7. Walking too fast or too slow

When it comes to walking, speed also plays a crucial role. Walking too fast can cause muscle strain, while going too slow may not raise your heart rate enough to offer any health benefits. Try maintaining a pace where you can talk but not sing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, a brisk walk fits perfectly into that.

8. Overdoing 10,000 steps daily

"The popular walking 10,000-step goal is not a magic number for everyone. Quality matters more than quantity," suggests Yash. Studies show that walking at a steady, moderate pace with good form is more beneficial than obsessing over step counts. Listen to your body and walk comfortably.

9. Taking long strides

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), taking overly long strides can lead to fatigue and hip strain. Shorter, quicker steps are safer and help maintain a natural gait. This reduces pressure on your back and joints, allowing you to walk comfortably and efficiently.

10. Staring at your screen

Texting or scrolling while walking is not just distracting, it is also risky. It can alter your stride, cause neck tension, and increase your chances of tripping or bumping into obstacles. Keep your phone tucked away and focus on your movement.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)