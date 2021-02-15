IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
art culture

Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings

Heritage buffs from all around the country expressed their love for old architecture and buildings that have a long history on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Architecture and culture aficionados from Surat to Patna and from Delhi to Bengaluru professed their love for heritage buildings on Valentine's Day on Sunday.

Their ideal date is a historic monument and fighting to save such landmarks excites them so much which is unparalleled.

Allahabad native Vaibhav Maini is an IT professional, but his heart beats for old buildings of his city.

"I studied in St Joseph's College, then Ewing Christian College and then in Allahabad University. All of these have heritage buildings. I believe that subconsciously I was already getting into the zone.

"Plus, my parents really keep old books, postcards and photographs with care. So, that also contributed to the passion," he told PTI.

Maini, in his 20s, said that for heritage lovers like him, an ideal date is a quiet moment with a favourite old monument.

Asked what are his favourite heritage buildings in Allahabad, he listed Muir Central College building in the Allahabad University campus, All Saints Cathedral and Thornhill Mayne Memorial or Allahabad Public Library.

"But, this love is not easy. There are several heartbreaks... I still try to soldier on. Even watching the skeletal remains of old Lowther Castle (Darbhanga House), or the British-era Government House used as a medical college, with looks changed beyond recognition, is a pain every day," he said.

"Our affair with these old buildings is life-long," he said.

It's the same for Prakash Hathi, who runs Dharohar India foundation in Surat, a city steeped in history.

On new year this time, his foundation brought out a diary to commemorate 150th year of Surat clocktower while celebrating other tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the city.

"The love I have for Surat and the feeling with which we do heritage walks and other events is that we need to make people aware of their heritage and engage them. What we do can bear fruits only when people participate and take ownership," he said.

In Patna, 21-year-old Neel Madhav, a freelance journalist, is busy writing a story on the railway heritage of Jamalpur, an old railway town in Munger district of north Bihar.

"I care for heritage as we are a sum total of our inheritance from past. As individuals, we can't exist alone and physical structures around us built over generations have a bearing on us, whether the modern society acknowledges it or not," he said.

On the occasion of World Heritage Week on November 25, Madhav had travelled all the way from Khagaria, his ancestral village, to Patna to attend a walk organised by Save Historic Patna Collectorate, a citizen-led initiative to save the Dutch-era landmark from demolition.

"I believe in people who fight for heritage. The Save Historic Patna Collectorate campaign is running for the last five years. Last year, they had done 'V Day with Collectorate' to draw local people towards their heritage. I am proud to be part of this movement since its early days," he said.

Bengaluru-based architect Yashaswini Sharma, who posts on social media to educate and motivate people towards heritage preservation, said, "It is the understanding of our past that helps us create a better future".

"When the Asiatic Building in Bengaluru, Lansdowne Bazaar and Devaraja Market in Mysore faced immediate threat of demolition, it broke our heart. We care for heritage, and their are moments of frustration. But, it is the undying love for heritage which keeps us going," she said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world heritage site historic building culture
Close
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
art culture

Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Heritage buffs from all around the country expressed their love for old architecture and buildings that have a long history on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
art culture

Visitors attend 7th International Radio Fair to see antique radio sets

ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:14 AM IST
People visited the two-day Outreach International Radio Fair (OIRF) 2021 in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Radio Day on Saturday. The fair showcased thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
art culture

SH Raza the modernist, and the man behind the canvas

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
This exhibition in the Capital marks the beginning of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
art culture

New Orleans invents a glorious new tradition with ‘Yardi Gras’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 PM IST
What started as a fundraiser by the Krewe of Red Beans to help Mardi Gras float artists generate an income after all the parades were canceled, “house floats” have boomed with a joyful DIY spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
art culture

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:59 PM IST
A memorial honoring George Floyd will remain at the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned to the ground by a police officer in the moments before he died last May, but the streets will reopen to two-way traffic at the conclusion of the officer’s murder trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

The show must go on, but Covid-19 and animal ban threaten French circuses

Reuters, Senas, France
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:34 PM IST
William Kerwich hasn't performed a circus show since March. Instead, his family's travelling circus has been parked on a plot of land in southern France, his lions and tigers confined to their pens and his main tent packed up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.(AP)
Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.(AP)
art culture

Cover that red nose! Circus festival adapts to coronavirus rules

AP, Marseille, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Performer Alice Rende from Brazil stretches prior to performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
Performer Alice Rende from Brazil stretches prior to performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
lifestyle

PHOTOS: French circus festival adapts to coronavirus rules

AP, France
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:10 PM IST
It’s been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns canceling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. Ending Saturday in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, the fourth edition of the Circus Biennale (BIAC), held every two years in the south of France, celebrates the injury-defying and spine-stretching arts that fuel the storied spectacle. More than 110,000 people attended the last BIAC, in 2019. This year it had up to 2,000 visitors, all professionals who work in the circus or are looking to buy shows. Even that is a testament to the grit and determination of the organizers, who skillfully adapted their festival to the French authorities’ rules and regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.(ANI)
The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.(ANI)
art culture

Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:58 PM IST
An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ceramic pieces, believed to have been looted from archaeological sites or museum collections in those countries, were sold last year and were recovered after an investigation into the buyers and sellers, a police statement said. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The ceramic pieces, believed to have been looted from archaeological sites or museum collections in those countries, were sold last year and were recovered after an investigation into the buyers and sellers, a police statement said. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Pre-Columbian artifacts auctioned in Brazil recovered by police

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Brazil's federal police seized three pre-Columbian archaeological pieces on Friday that had been auctioned at a Rio de Janeiro art galley, they said, adding they plan to return them to Ecuador and Colombia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
art culture

World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks

ANI, Puri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most celebrated Urdu poets of the 20th century. (Photo: YouTube)
Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most celebrated Urdu poets of the 20th century. (Photo: YouTube)
art culture

Faiz’s timeless poetry to get a tribute on his birth anniversary

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Aur bhi dukh hain zamaane mein mohabbat ke siva Raahatein aur bhi hain vasl ki raahat ke siva
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:42 AM IST
My family teases me about my collection of watches
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you’re sleeping badly, it might just be that your pillow is the problem. (Image: Madagascar 3 / Dreamworks)
If you’re sleeping badly, it might just be that your pillow is the problem. (Image: Madagascar 3 / Dreamworks)
art culture

Pillow talk with the experts: How to best rest your head

By Cherylann Mollan
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:42 AM IST
A good pillow will allow your spine and body to relax. But should you get a soft shapeless one or one that dips in the centre, curvy memory foam or a wedge? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Hindi cinema, the railways have been both the setting and the metaphor. In the 1987 film Ijaazat, a divorced couple spends a night at a railway station, laying their ghosts to rest.
In Hindi cinema, the railways have been both the setting and the metaphor. In the 1987 film Ijaazat, a divorced couple spends a night at a railway station, laying their ghosts to rest.
art culture

How trains have kept movies on track: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

By Poonam Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:41 AM IST
From falling in love in a coupé to finding closure on a platform, the railways have steered cinema in memorable directions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP