Vastu says these 5 plants will bring prosperity and money to your home and office

Vastu principles often view plants as quiet partners in shaping mood, money flow, and everyday comfort. For homes and offices, choosing plants for home with intention can influence how spaces feel and function. Plants for money are not about instant gain, but about patience, care, and placement. Plants as per vastu focus on growth habits, leaf shape, and direction, encouraging harmony rather than excess. A snake plant offers resilience and clean lines for work corners. A jade plant symbolises steady progress through rounded leaves. A money plant thrives with gentle attention and shared light. Lucky bamboo adds softness and rhythm, reminding us that prosperity grows best when nature is welcomed thoughtfully in modern living and mindful routines today indoors everywhere. Vastu says these plants help bring prosperity and wealth. Jade, Money plant, Lucky bamboo and more(AI generated)

5 plants that Vastu recommends and where to place them!

Jade Plant

The jade plant has long been linked with steady financial habits and calm decision making. As one of the classic plants for money, vastu principles suggest keeping it near the main entrance or in a home office where daily routines begin. Rounded leaves are associated with savings and continuity. Let the soil dry out between watering and avoid excess moisture. Bright indirect light helps it grow evenly without fuss.

Lucky Bamboo

Lucky bamboo feels cheerful and orderly, making it a favourite among plants for home that aim to keep energy light and positive. Vastu guidance places it in the east direction to support harmony and growth. It thrives in water filled containers or light soil, provided roots are kept clean. Refresh the water weekly or water gently if potted. Soft light keeps the stalks upright and fresh.

Money Plant

Money plant remains a staple in lists of plants as per vastu, mainly for its easy nature and generous growth. The southeast corner of the living room is considered ideal, allowing the vines to trail or climb freely. It enjoys bright filtered light and soil that stays lightly moist without turning soggy. With basic care, this plant fills corners quickly and keeps the space feeling active.

Snake Plant

Snake plant suits homes and offices that lean towards clean lines and minimal effort. Vastu principles recommend placing it near entrances or work areas to support focus and everyday balance. Upright leaves give structure to quiet corners. Water only once the soil is completely dry, as the plant prefers neglect over attention. It adapts well to both bright and low light settings.

Peace Lily

Peace lily adds softness to rooms that need a calmer tone. According to vastu ideas, placing it in the north or west part of the home supports peaceful interactions and steady routines. Broad leaves and white blooms freshen indoor spaces naturally. Water when the soil begins to feel dry on top, keeping it lightly moist. Indirect light keeps leaves glossy and flowers lasting longer.

Which are the best plants for money according to vastu principles? Vastu commonly highlights jade plant, money plant, lucky bamboo, snake plant, and peace lily. These plants for home are linked with steady growth, calm energy, and balanced surroundings when placed thoughtfully.

Where should plants as per vastu be placed for best results? Most plants for money work well in the east, north, or southeast areas. Money plant suits the southeast, jade plant near entrances or workspaces, and lucky bamboo in the east direction.

Can these vastu plants be kept in offices too? Yes, these plants for home also adapt well to offices. Snake plant and jade plant are especially suitable for desks and work corners due to low care needs and clean growth habits.

How much care do these plants need? These plants need simple routines. Light watering, indirect sunlight, and avoiding soggy soil keep snake plant, money plant, jade plant, and peace lily healthy and long lasting.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

