Veteran actor Helen proves age is no barrier to her inspiring 5-step gym routine: Her secret to staying fit in mid-80s

The legendary Helen continues to redefine ageing, proving that vitality is a matter of discipline rather than a birth year. In a throwback video shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on April 13, the veteran actor, who is in her mid-80s demonstrated the functional Pilates routine that keeps her strong, flexible, and energetic. Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer

Helen's functional Pilates routine focuses on everyday movements to enhance strength, flexibility, and prevent injury. (File Photo and Instagram/ yasminkarachiwala)

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"Every time I work out with Helen aunty, I’m reminded that age truly has no limits," Yasmin shared in her caption. "She still shows up with more enthusiasm, discipline, and joy than most of us," she added.

Helen's fitness routine focuses on functional movements — exercises that mimic everyday activities to maintain independence and prevent injury. Here is the breakdown of Helen’s five-step gym routine:

1. Stand to sit (the functional squat)

This exercise targets the glutes and quads, which are essential for basic mobility. Yasmin’s instruction: "The first exercise is stand to sit. And that is so important because that’s what you do every day. You have to sit, you have to stand up, and you need to have the strength to do it. So practice this."

2. Bridging (spinal and glute strength)

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{{^usCountry}} Bridging helps stabilise the core and strengthen the posterior chain without putting undue stress on the body "Lie down with your knees bent, and slowly lift your hips up, not too high, and then slowly come down," Yasmin instructed in the video. She added a safety tip: "Don’t go up too high because we don’t want it to strain your neck." 3. Marching (hip and core stability) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bridging helps stabilise the core and strengthen the posterior chain without putting undue stress on the body "Lie down with your knees bent, and slowly lift your hips up, not too high, and then slowly come down," Yasmin instructed in the video. She added a safety tip: "Don’t go up too high because we don’t want it to strain your neck." 3. Marching (hip and core stability) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This move focuses on hip flexor strength and abdominal control: "Lift one leg up to the tabletop and then place it down, then the other leg up and down. Keep alternating your legs. Don’t bring it too close to your chest, just until your knees are over your hips." 4. Wall push-ups (upper body mobility) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This move focuses on hip flexor strength and abdominal control: "Lift one leg up to the tabletop and then place it down, then the other leg up and down. Keep alternating your legs. Don’t bring it too close to your chest, just until your knees are over your hips." 4. Wall push-ups (upper body mobility) {{/usCountry}}

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For those who find traditional push-ups too strenuous, the wall version offers a safer alternative for strengthening the chest and arms. Yasmin’s insight: "Stand in front of your wall, place your hands slightly lower than shoulder height, body upright... Everyone can do it."

5. Theraband front raise with openings (shoulder health)

Using a resistance band helps maintain shoulder range of motion and upper back posture: “Lift it up and open it as you go up, not too wide and not beyond your head. Try not to shrug your shoulders, keep them down and only go up as much as comfortable.”

Helen's message to fans

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At the end of the session, Helen shared a heartfelt message for those hesitant to start their own fitness journey: "Please, please, please do what I just did just now. It’s so easy, and you will love it. You’ll want to do more."

Yasmin shared that Pilates is not meant to be intimidating. "You start small, you move at your pace, and your body meets you exactly where you are," she says. "Age can never be a barrier to staying fit and active... and [Helen] is the perfect proof of that." Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

Combating muscle loss

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Working out is far more than a 'staying active' goal for seniors — it is a physiological necessity for maintaining independence. For women, especially, exercise acts as a targeted medical intervention against specific hormonal and structural changes that occur after menopause.

By age 80, many seniors lose up to 50 percent of their skeletal muscle mass — a condition called sarcopenia. According to a 2023 Mayo Clinic report, strength training just twice a week can significantly improve bone density and muscle mass, reducing the risk of functional decline.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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