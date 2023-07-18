Wellness at home: Incorporating health-enhancing features into bathroom design

In today's fast-paced world, finding ways to enhance our well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle has become increasingly important but in homes, the space that often gets overlooked in this regard is the bathroom however, with a thoughtful and intentional design approach, the bathroom can be transformed into a sanctuary of wellness. To help you out, we got some expert architects and designers in the field to recommend incorporating health-enhancing features into bathroom design to create a space that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation and overall well-being.

Here are some key ideas that can turn your bathroom into a wellness retreat:

Embrace serenity with sleek lines and minimalist design - The visual appeal of a bathroom plays a vital role in establishing a serene environment. To cultivate a calming ambience, opt for clean lines and minimalist design elements. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hardesh Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, suggested, “A minimalist design with well-defined lines helps create a sense of order and tranquility. Consider utilising neutral colours such as soft beige, whites, or muted grey to establish a soothing atmosphere. Choosing sleek fixtures with simple geometric forms in bath spaces helps in creating a clutter-free and peaceful bath experience.”

The visual appeal of a bathroom plays a vital role in establishing a serene environment. To cultivate a calming ambience, opt for clean lines and minimalist design elements. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hardesh Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, suggested, “A minimalist design with well-defined lines helps create a sense of order and tranquility. Consider utilising neutral colours such as soft beige, whites, or muted grey to establish a soothing atmosphere. Choosing sleek fixtures with simple geometric forms in bath spaces helps in creating a clutter-free and peaceful bath experience.” Elevate daily rituals with state-of-the-art showers - The bath fixtures also take center stage in elevating our daily rituals, as state-of-the-art showers bring a harmonious blend of innovation, style and comfort to our bathrooms. Steam showers offer a myriad of health benefits, including improved circulation, detoxification and stress relief. Amandeep Singh Anand, Director and Brand Strategist at FIMA explained, “Incorporating features like built-in seating, chromotherapy lighting and aromatherapy dispensers enhance relaxation and rejuvenation. Take your showering experience to new heights by seamlessly integrating outdoor showering options and technologically advanced fixtures, allowing you to embrace the serenity of nature while enjoying the benefits of innovative design.”

The bath fixtures also take center stage in elevating our daily rituals, as state-of-the-art showers bring a harmonious blend of innovation, style and comfort to our bathrooms. Steam showers offer a myriad of health benefits, including improved circulation, detoxification and stress relief. Amandeep Singh Anand, Director and Brand Strategist at FIMA explained, “Incorporating features like built-in seating, chromotherapy lighting and aromatherapy dispensers enhance relaxation and rejuvenation. Take your showering experience to new heights by seamlessly integrating outdoor showering options and technologically advanced fixtures, allowing you to embrace the serenity of nature while enjoying the benefits of innovative design.” Find harmony through natural materials and textures - The choice of materials and textures greatly influences the wellness aspect of a bathroom. Natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo bring an organic and grounding element to the space. Ar Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace’ 82 Architects, suggested incorporating natural materials into bathroom furniture, flooring and accessories. He said, “Materials and finishes with tactile textures, such as plush rugs, natural wood/marble flooring and textured wall surfaces, add a sense of comfort and luxury to your bathroom. Integrating private greens further enhances the bathing experience evoking a sense of tranquility.”

The choice of materials and textures greatly influences the wellness aspect of a bathroom. Natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo bring an organic and grounding element to the space. Ar Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace’ 82 Architects, suggested incorporating natural materials into bathroom furniture, flooring and accessories. He said, “Materials and finishes with tactile textures, such as plush rugs, natural wood/marble flooring and textured wall surfaces, add a sense of comfort and luxury to your bathroom. Integrating private greens further enhances the bathing experience evoking a sense of tranquility.” Enhance comfort and ambience with art and décor - Art and décor can elevate the ambience of any space, including the bathroom. “Enhancing comfort and relaxation through art and décor is a key consideration. Consider hanging nature-inspired artwork or wallpaper to bring a touch of serenity and freshness to your bathroom. Soft lighting fixtures, scented candles and soothing music further enhance the tranquil atmosphere,” recommended Hardesh Chawla.

Incorporating health-enhancing features into your bathroom design is an opportunity to create a haven of wellness within your home. So, transform your bathroom into a personal oasis where you can escape, unwind and embrace the full potential of wellness at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}