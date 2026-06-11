Why your mattress matters more than your AC to ensure that you sleep well in peak summer

There comes a point every summer when sleeping well feels like a luxury. The fan is working overtime, the air conditioner is running through the night, and yet somehow you are still awake at 3 am, flipping the pillow to the cooler side for the fifth time. Then comes the great summer sleep contradiction. The room feels cold enough, but sleeping without a blanket gets uncomfortable. Pull the blanket over yourself, and suddenly it feels far too warm. It is a nightly battle that most of us know all too well.

Your mattress plays a bigger role in summer sleep than you think, influencing comfort, airflow and overnight recovery. (canva.com)

Years ago, some people swore by sprinkling water on coir mattresses before bed to make them cooler. Thankfully, sleep technology has moved on since then. The real answer to sleeping better in summer may not be turning your AC down to 16 degrees. It could be taking a closer look at what you are sleeping on.

According to Shankar Ramm, Managing Director of Peps Industries, “Rising temperatures make it increasingly important to focus on factors such as temperature regulation, airflow and overall sleeping comfort.”

The science behind the midnight heat trap

Most people think a cooler room automatically means better sleep. Unfortunately, your mattress has a major say in the matter. Many traditional mattresses act like giant heat traps. As your body naturally releases warmth through the night, the mattress absorbs and holds onto that heat. Instead of allowing it to escape, it creates a pocket of warmth directly beneath you.

This explains why some people wake up feeling hot despite sleeping in a well-air-conditioned room. The cool air circulating the room cannot do much if the surface beneath your body is retaining heat.

As Ramm explains, "Even with the air conditioner on, a mattress that traps heat can make the body feel warm, restless and uncomfortable through the night, directly affecting sleep quality and recovery."

The result is frequent tossing and turning, interrupted sleep and waking up feeling far less refreshed than expected.

Beyond comfort: What makes a mattress breathe?

{{^usCountry}} Mattresses have come a long way from being simple slabs of foam. Today's designs focus heavily on airflow and temperature management. If staying cool is a priority, here are some features to look for. Talalay latex foam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mattresses have come a long way from being simple slabs of foam. Today's designs focus heavily on airflow and temperature management. If staying cool is a priority, here are some features to look for. Talalay latex foam {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talalay latex is naturally breathable and allows better air movement compared to denser foam materials. It helps regulate temperature and reduces heat buildup through the night. Pocket spring technology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talalay latex is naturally breathable and allows better air movement compared to denser foam materials. It helps regulate temperature and reduces heat buildup through the night. Pocket spring technology {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Individual pocket springs create open spaces within the mattress structure. These spaces encourage airflow and prevent heat from becoming trapped beneath the sleeper. Air circulation channels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Individual pocket springs create open spaces within the mattress structure. These spaces encourage airflow and prevent heat from becoming trapped beneath the sleeper. Air circulation channels {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some modern mattresses are designed with dedicated ventilation pathways that help move warm air away from the body. Convoluted foam designs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some modern mattresses are designed with dedicated ventilation pathways that help move warm air away from the body. Convoluted foam designs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Specially designed foam patterns increase internal airflow and support better temperature regulation without compromising comfort. Advanced fabric combinations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Specially designed foam patterns increase internal airflow and support better temperature regulation without compromising comfort. Advanced fabric combinations {{/usCountry}}

Surface materials matter more than many people realise. Super soft foam layers combined with tailor-made denim fabric can create a cooler touch and reduce heat retention across the sleeping surface.

The common theme across all these technologies is simple. They help your mattress breathe rather than act like a heat-storage unit.

Also read: How to maintain your mattress: Tips to clean, rotate and extend the life of your mattress

Investing in summer wellness

Most of us spend summer trying to outsmart the heat with lower thermostat settings and stronger cooling. Yet the answer may be sitting right underneath us.

If you find yourself waking up warm despite an air-conditioned room, your mattress could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Materials that improve airflow and regulate temperature can make a noticeable difference to sleep quality without forcing your AC to work harder.

This summer, instead of reaching for the remote once again, take a closer look at your mattress. Your electricity bill might thank you. More importantly, so might your sleep.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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