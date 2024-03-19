 World Sparrow Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know - Hindustan Times
World Sparrow Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 12:15 PM IST

World Sparrow Day 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about this special day.

World Sparrow Day 2024: Sparrows are extremely important for the ecosystem. These small birds help in improving biodiversity and boosting plant growth in the ecosystem, further leading to healthier and greener environments. Sparrows consume and excrete seeds, leading to better spread of plant seeds, making the environment around us thrive. However, with time, the population of sparrows has significantly declined. This has had a negative impact on the ecosystem. It is time to create awareness about the significance of sparrows and what we can do to keep their population thriving.

Every year, World Sparrow Day is observed with the intention of creating awareness about the importance of the existence of sparrows for our ecosystem and biodiversity.(Shutterstock)
Every year, World Sparrow Day is observed with the intention of creating awareness about the importance of the existence of sparrows for our ecosystem and biodiversity. As we gear up to celebrate the important day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Sparrow Day is observed on March 20. This year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated on March 20, 2010. In India, The Nature Forever Society started the initiative of celebrating World Sparrow Day, emphasising on the importance of saving house sparrows and other common birds. The Nature Forever Society was founded by Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist. He started his work with nature by helping the house sparrows and taking up initiatives to save their population in Nasik.

Significance:

The gradual decline in the population of sparrows is harmful for the ecosystem. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of these birds for biodiversity and our environment. The best way to spend the day is by educating ourselves about the various initiatives that we can take up to ensure that the population of sparrows sees a steep increase. We should also consciously make efforts to broaden conservation efforts to safeguard their population.

