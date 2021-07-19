Bakra Eid recipe: Here’s how to make juicy chunks of mutton chops on Eid-ul-Adha

It is that time of the year when food lovers across the world eagerly wait to indulge in the mutton dishes, kebabs and desserts like meethi seviyaan and with Eid-ul-Adha just around the corner, we are sharing with you an easy recipe ito whip up finger-licking mutton chops this festive week. Cooked with spice powders and ginger garlic paste to perfection, chaapein or mutton chops are a signature dish on Bakra Eid that are irresistibly delicious and boldly seasoned with exploding flavour.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha is marked by a get together of family and friends over a lavish lunch and dinner. As you get ready to host an intimate celebration at your dinner table this Eid, check out the recipe of mutton chops below that take less than half an hour to prepare.

Ingredients:

Mutton/Lamb Chops - 500g

Yoghurt - 2 tbsp

Ginger/Garlic Paste - 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice - 1 tbsp

Salt- 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli - 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder - 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper - 1/2 tsp roasted and crushed

Cumin - 1/2 tsp roasted and crushed

Cinnamon - 1/8 tsp

Oil - 2-3 tbsp

Method:

In a bowl add yoghurt, ginger/garlic, lemon juice, salt, red chilli, coriander, garam masala, black pepper, cumin and cinnamon. Mix well.

Add in the mutton chops, mix and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or over night. Transfer to a lined baking tray.

Drizzle oil on top. Cover with foil. Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Take out of oven, remove foil and change sides of chops.

Bake for further 10-15 minutes with foil covering. Change sides in between. Chops are ready.

(Recipe: Instagram/biteglutenfree786)

Benefits:

Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation. Grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children. Apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis.

When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anemia symptoms. The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

