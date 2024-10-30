Best Diwali Sale jaw dropping prices: Up to 50% off on sunscreens and moisturizers from Lotus, Aqualogica, & more

Hey, glow-getters! While everyone indulges in planning their outfits for Diwali (much guilty), we are here with things that will make your skin shine brighter than any festive light because, let's be honest, what use is that designer outfit if your skin isn't doing a happy dance right back? Sunscreen for your skin protection

But wait. Before you sigh thinking about your already party-stretched wallet, we've got the news that'll make your skin, and your savings account gleam with joy. This Diwali, we're seeing discounts hotter than your neighbour's fireworks display—we're talking about the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on premium sunscreens and moisturisers!

Think of it as your skin's very own Diwali party. While diyas light up your home, these skincare essentials will light up your face. From sunscreens that'll protect you during those endless afternoon card parties to moisturisers that'll keep you glowing through late-night celebrations, we've hunted down the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices that are more explosive than your favourite diva!

Ready to give your skin the festive treatment it deserves without burning a hole in your pocket? Let's unwrap these spectacular skincare deals that'll have you glowing brighter than a sky full of rockets!

5 Best sunscreens to grab in the Diwali Sale

Here are our top picks for sunscreens. Grab them before they are gone!

Start your day with hydrated, glowing skin! The Aqualogica Everyday Glow+ Combo combines a Dewy Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++, designed to defend against UVA, UVB, and blue light damage, with a Smoothie Face Wash that gently cleanses while delivering a burst of hydration. A glow that comes from Vitamin C, gentle exfoliating through Papaya Extract, and hydrates the skin with Hyaluronic Acid, this two-product combo is perfect for making you look dewy and fresh without any greasiness. Get it at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on Myntra.

Lightweight and not sticky, it provides deep hydration without clogging pores.

Protects your skin against harmful UVA, UVB, and blue light damage with SPF 50 and PA++++ protection to preserve long-lasting skin health.

Benefits Lightweight, hydrating, dewy glow Main Ingredients Vitamin C, Papaya Extract, Hyaluronic Acid Suitable for Oily and combination skin

Lotus Botanicals Vitamin C Skin Brightening Matte Fluid Sunscreen provides a complete sun care solution with SPF 50 and a unique MatteFLUID formula that keeps your skin bright and fresh. This product has been upgraded with Vitamin C, which works actively to brighten the skin, fight pigmentation, and prevent tanning. The product has a lightweight sunscreen formula with a matte finish for non-greasy protection against pollution and UV rays. Steal it at an irresistible deal with the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices.

This innovative MatteFLUID texture dries quick and is silky to the touch, with a matte finish that's not heavy and doesn't clog pores.

Contains SPF 50 and PA+++ for effective protection from UVA/UVB rays and helps minimise tanning, sunburn, and photoaging, yet keeps your skin brightened.

Benefits Brightening, mattifying, non-greasy Main Ingredients Vitamin C Suitable for Sensitive skin

The Bella Vita Organic Sun Block offers high-performance SPF 50 protection in a water-based formula that hydrates and shields your skin. Aloe Vera has been included for its soothing qualities, while Glycerin seals it with moisture, so hydration remains constant without feeling too oily and greasy. The quick absorbency formula allows you to enjoy a healthy and dewy finish with the glow. Even on active days, water resistance does not let your skin look gloomy. Get it now at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on Myntra.

Benefits Hydrating, non-greasy, water-resistant Main Ingredients Aloe Vera, Glycerin Suitable for All skin types

Kaya's Daily Moisturising Sunscreen SPF 30 hydrates the skin while protecting it with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. With a 5-star Boots rating, it provides top-rated UVA coverage, while the non-greasy, lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it suitable for everyday use. It keeps the skin nourished as well as visibly healthier as early as within a week, formulated to meet all dry skins' needs through essential hydration that helps to be able to make that smooth feel possible. Get it now at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices.

Locks in important hydration, making it perfect for dry skin types, yet offers high UVA/UVB protection.

This sunscreen has a lightweight texture and absorbs very easily, making it suitable for daily use without leaving a greasy film on the skin.

Benefits Moisturising, non-greasy, lightweight Main Ingredients Hydroxyethyl urea Suitable for Dry skin

MOODY's Hydro Burst Hybrid Water Sunscreen combines sun protection with hydration thanks to its unique blend of Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Water. It gives SPF 50 PA+++ protection against UVA/UVB rays and cools the skin with soothing Aloe Vera, ideal for sensitive skin types. The formula is light and nonsticky and gets absorbed into the skin in one swipe. No white cast and an instant hydrating effect create a natural, dewy look. Buy it now with the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices.

Infused with coconut water and Hyaluronic acid, it hydrates refreshes and cools down the inflammation to give a fresh, radiant finish to the skin.

Aqua essence formula absorbs easily while offering UV protection without any white cast or stickiness

Benefits Hydrating, non-sticky, lightweight Main Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Water Suitable for Combination skin

5 Best moisturisers to grab in the Diwali Sale

Now let us look at some of the best moisturisers to get from this best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices. Start shopping!

Get clearer, balanced skin with BRILLARE’s 100% Natural Salicylic Acid Liquid Moisturiser, which combines salicylic acid to exfoliate and open pores, lessening redness and controlling oil. Zinc PCA also acts as an anti-inflammatory, while probiotics will improve your skin's resilience by balancing the skin's microbiome. Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin, this lightweight, organic moisturiser is perfect for targeting blemishes, removing excess oil and leaving skin visibly smoother. Every drop brings naturally clearer skin and gives the added benefit of organic, skin-soothing ingredients. Get it now at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices.

Exfoliating Salicylic Acid helps clear pores and removes dead skin.

Zinc & Probiotics also calm inflammation and strengthen the skin’s resilience.

Benefits Helps control oil, unclog pores, and promotes skin microbiome health Main Ingredients Salicylic Acid, Zinc, Probiotics Suitable for Oily, acne-prone skin

With THE SKIN STORY's Aqua Boost All Day Moisturiser, deep hydration comes alive. This fast-absorbing, water-based moisturiser quenches and rejuvenates the skin with properties of hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E, suitable for normal, oily, and combination skin with a light formulation that keeps all-day refreshment and moisture, hence giving a look of a lifted and plump look without greasy skin. Cruelty-free and sustainable, it will be your go-to for deep hydration with a natural glow. This one’s definitely a must-have with the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on Myntra!

Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture for plumping, hydrating skin.

Vitamin E antioxidant for soothing and smoothing

Benefits Rapidly absorbs and gives long-lasting hydration, it is also non-greasy Main Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E Suitable for Normal, oily, and combination skin

Ponds Light Moisturiser finds itself situated right in the middle between hydration and softness in a Vitamin E-plus-glycerine-based formula. With its lightweight texture, it applies easily and dries within seconds to reveal soft-glowing skin without any trace of oil. Perfect for dry skin, it nourishes and softens while keeping it with a natural matte finish. Ponds' trusted formula keeps your skin soft, glowing, and deeply hydrated. It's perfect for everyday use, helping keep dryness at bay. Get it at a great deal with the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices.

Benefits Non-oily, softening, hydrating for dry skin Main Ingredients Vitamin E, Glycerine Suitable for Dry skin

Another must-have from the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices, the Biotique Morning Nectar Moisturiser will heal the skin. It's cooling aloe vera, neem oil, and apricot that gives the cool feeling one loves throughout the day. Suitable for oily skin, it is super quick to absorb without parabens and mineral oils. So pure, non-greasy, gentle, sustainable skincare. Embracing gentle, sustainable skincare as gentle on the planet as it is on your skin, leaving you with that fresh, hydrated glow. It’ll become your go-to partner for all outings to keep your skin protected and looking as glowing as you!

Turmeric enriched promotes clear, radiant skin

Lightweight hydration facilitates easy absorption and makes it suitable for daily use.

Benefits Hydrates, smoothens, and promotes an even skin tone Main Ingredients Turmeric Suitable for Combination skin

Infuse your skin with natural hydration using Khadi Natural’s Ayurvedic Aloe Vera Moisturiser. Herbal formulation combines the soothing properties of aloe vera, neem oil, and apricot in an incessantly moisturised, soft, and refreshed face throughout the day. It is ideal for oily skin. Super quick-absorbing, incorporates no parabens and mineral oils, cultivating a pure and non-greasy effect. Embrace sustainable skincare that is as gentle on the planet as it is on your skin, leaving you with a fresh and hydrated glow. Buy it today at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on Myntra!

Aloe Vera & Neem Oil hydrates and purifies the skin while controlling excess oil.

Paraben-free formula, free from harmful additives.

Benefits Lightweight mixture, herbal-based ingredients, keeps the skin hydrated Main Ingredients Aloe Vera, Neem Oil, Apricot Suitable for Oily skin

Tips for using sunscreens and moisturizers together

Now that you have our top picks to get at the best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on Myntra, here are some tips to get the best out of their use.

1. Layer Wisely:

Think of your skincare routine like a carefully crafted sandwich! You first start with a clean and fresh face, add the right moisturiser according to your skin type, lock the hydration in, and add a layer of sunscreen on top. Moisturising first ensures that the hydration goes to your skin, which is then protected from the sun. This method makes your sunscreen work much better while preventing that cakey, dry look.

2. Don’t Skip the Neck:

Ever notice how the neck can give away our age? Don’t let that happen! Extend your moisturiser and sunscreen down your neck and even around your ears. These areas are often exposed to the sun but frequently overlooked. Treating them with the same love as your face will keep your skin looking youthful and consistent.

3. Sunscreen Indoors? Absolutely!

Sunscreens are not meant only for those beach days or summer hikes. You'd be surprised to know how sneaky those UV rays are; they will sneak right in on you inside. Applying sunscreen daily will protect you from damage even if you are sitting in your office all day long, binge-watching and even sleeping by the window.

This Diwali, give your skin the love it deserves with the best in sunscreens and moisturisers—without breaking the bank! The best Diwali Sale jaw-dropping prices on top-rated skincare essentials will surely convince you to upgrade your routine with products that deliver nourishment and protection. Choose from lightweight gel moisturisers and high-SPF sunscreens to treat your skin with everything it needs for a healthy, radiant glow this festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Diwali Sale Jaw-Dropping Prices Can I apply moisturiser and sunscreen together, or will it clog my pores? Absolutely! Applying moisturiser and sunscreen together won’t clog pores if you choose products suitable for your skin type. Start with a light moisturiser and finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. For oily or acne-prone skin, opt for gel-based or non-comedogenic formulas to keep pores clear.

Do I need to reapply sunscreen if I’m indoors all day? Yes, even indoors, your skin is exposed to UV rays through windows and digital screens. To stay protected, apply sunscreen in the morning and, if possible, reapply every few hours, especially if you’re near windows.

Which SPF level is right for daily use? For everyday use, an SPF 30 to 50 sunscreen is ideal, especially if you spend time outdoors. SPF 50 provides stronger protection and is a good choice for long hours outside or on days with intense sunlight.

Should I use a different moisturiser during the day and night? It’s helpful! In the morning, opt for a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser that layers well under sunscreen. At night, a richer, nourishing moisturiser or one with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides can help repair and restore your skin overnight.

How can I make sure my sunscreen doesn’t leave a white cast? Look for sunscreens labelled “transparent” or “no white cast,” especially if they contain mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Gel-based or hybrid sunscreens are also great options, providing protection without the ghostly finish.

