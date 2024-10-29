Myntra Diwali Sale best dhamaka offers LIVE NOW: Up to 70% off on designer lehenga cholis from Libas and Global Desi

Lehengas, with their flowing silhouettes and exquisite detailing, have always been a staple for women on festive occasions. Therefore, it’s needless to say that the festival of lights is a time for celebration and an opportunity for you to revamp your wardrobes with a fresh new look. Like many others, you may also have been waiting for a chance to pick your favourite lehenga at the lowest prices this festival season. Well, your chance is finally here! You can find beautifully crafted lehengas at prices that make luxury affordable. Whether you prefer a classic look or a contemporary twist, the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers will let you explore styles that suit your personal taste. Best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers on Designer Lehenga Cholis From Libas and Global Desi

The best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers have eye-popping discounts on some of the top lehenga from some of the best names in fashion. Here, we put together ten such designs, which are sure to make you wonder if one is enough or if you’d want to grab them all!

Top lehenga cholis from Libas and Global Desi

Here are our favourite lehenga cholis from top brands like Libas and Global Desi. Take your pick with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers today!

Shine bright this festive season with the Libas Mustard Embroidered Sequinned Lehenga Choli. This set is stunning with vibrant mustard hues and intricate embroidery, making it look elegant for any occasion. The sequinned details that catch the festival light beautifully make it a perfect choice for Diwali celebrations. The blouse is also ready to wear and features a flattering V-neck and stylish three-quarter sleeves that complete its flowing look. The lehenga’s solid colour with a flared hemline adds grace to your movements. It’s made from lightweight Poly Georgette with a soft Shantoon, comfortable and stylish lining. Buy it with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers now!

Styling Tip: Pair this gorgeous set with sparkling jhumkas and strappy heels for a festive look that will turn heads.

Lehanga Highlights:

Stunning mustard colour with intricate embroidery and sequinned details for a festive look.

Lightweight Poly Georgette fabric with a comfortable flared hem, perfect for all-day wear.

Hemline Flared Neck V-Neck Fabric Poly Georgette (Lehenga), Pure Georgette (Blouse) Sleeves Three-quarter sleeves Pattern Embroidered

Add an elegant twist to your festive wardrobe this season with the Libas Mustard Embroidered Sequinned Lehenga Choli. This vibrant mustard set has intricate embroidery and delicate sequins that bring out a beautiful glow and make it a stunning choice for Diwali or any special occasion. The blouse has a boat neck and sleeveless design, which creates a chic silhouette that zips up easily. The lehenga has a graceful flared hem, creating a flowy look that adds elegance with every step. It is made from lightweight Poly Georgette with a soft Shantoon lining and is comfortable to wear all evening. The lehanga is simple to style yet perfect for standing out. This one also ranks pretty high on the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers!

Styling Tip: You can pair it with bold earrings and stacked bangles for a striking festive look.

Lehanga Highlights:

Vibrant mustard colour with shimmering sequins and embroidery for a festive feel.

Lightweight, flowy poly georgette fabric, perfect for comfortable movement.

Hemline Flared Neck Boat Neck Fabric Poly Georgette (Lehenga), Pure Georgette (Blouse) Sleeves Sleeveless Pattern Embroidered

Step into elegance with the Libas Gorgeous Green Embroidered Lehenga Choli. This one is crafted in a deep green with intricate embroidery, and the set gives off a royal vibe that matches festive events. The round-neck blouse with trendy flared short sleeves pairs beautifully with the flared lehenga to create a balanced, feminine silhouette. What we love is that the simplicity of a solid dupatta finished with a border brings just the right touch of sophistication. The lehenga’s swirling, flared hem adds movement and makes every step graceful. Made from poly georgette and lined with Shantoon, it’s soft and easy to wear all night. Get it at a steal with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers.

Styling Tip: We recommend adding a delicate maang tikka and bangles for an elegant and impressive look for festival nights.

Lehanga Highlights:

Intricate embroidery and classic green colour for a timeless look.

Lightweight Poly Georgette with a comfortable flared hem, ideal for celebrations.

Hemline Flared Neck Round Neck Fabric Poly Georgette (Lehenga, Blouse, Dupatta) Sleeves Flared, short sleeves Pattern Embroidered

Gift yourself a festive lehenga with the Libas Classic Burgundy Embroidered Lehenga Choli with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers. This stunning set in a rich burgundy shade features a charming embroidered, sequinned lehenga. The solid choli, with a simple round neck and sleeveless design, keeps the look basic while letting the lehenga’s intricate details shine. A matching solid dupatta completes the set with understated elegance.

When you wear it, the flared hemline adds volume and creates graceful movement. You won’t have to worry about comfort as the Poly Georgette fabric with a soft Shantoon lining feels good on your skin. The lehanga is also great for adding a bit of glamour to weddings and special events. The piece is a sophisticated choice for anyone who loves rich, bold hues.

Styling Tip: You can pair it with statement earrings and a sleek bracelet to let the lehenga take centre stage. You could wear black low heels to complement the shade as well.

Hemline Flared Neck Round Neck Fabric Poly Georgette (Lehenga, Dupatta), Pure Georgette (Blouse) Sleeves Sleeveless Pattern Embroidered

Give your Diwali outfit a touch of opulence with the Libas Green Embroidered Thread Work Lehenga Choli. It’s made from luxurious velvet and features intricate threadwork embroidery that adds rich texture and depth which look good for grand occasions. The blouse has a V-neckline and long flared sleeves to give an elegant and traditional touch. If you have grace in your movements then the flared lehenga creates beautiful movement with each step.

To make it convenient to put on, a zip closure on the lehenga is provided. You can put it on quickly and pull over the matching green dupatta. With a bordered finish, the dupatta completes the look with subtle sophistication. Lined with soft Shantoon, this set is as comfortable as it is stunning. Don’t miss it; buy this gorgeous lehenga with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers.

Styling Tip: To further create richness in the look, you can pair it with antique gold jewelry and embroidered juttis for a royal vibe.

Highlights:

Rich velvet fabric with detailed thread embroidery for a luxurious finish.

A flattering V-neck blouse with flared sleeves is ideal for elegant festive wear.

Hemline Flared Neck V Neck Fabric Velvet (Lehenga, Blouse), Shantoon (Lining) Sleeves Long flared sleeves Pattern Embroidered

Add a splash of vibrant colour to your festivities with the Global Desi Mustard Printed Lehenga Choli. This unique set is covered in a lively mustard print that brings warmth to any occasion that you wear it to. The blouse features a flattering V-neck and comfortable three-quarter sleeves. So you can wear it for all-day-long celebrations. The flared lehenga creates a graceful movement in the event hall. Wearing it is not a hassle, as the slip-on design adds ease while you’re getting ready.

With its lightweight polyester fabric, this outfit is perfect for summer weddings or festive gatherings. The lehenga is simple yet stylish, a must-have from the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers.

Styling Tip: Pair with delicate earrings and stacked bangles to keep the look fresh and festive.

Highlights:

Lightweight mustard print perfect for festive occasions.

Comfortable slip-on design with a classic V-neck and flared hem.

Hemline Flared Neck V-Neck Fabric Polyester (Lehenga, Blouse) Sleeves Three-Quarter Sleeves Pattern Printed

Add a festive glow this Diwali to your wardrobe with the KALINI Pink and Gold Foil Printed Lehenga Choli. This set is ready-to-wear and elegant, and it is suitable for any occasion to look special. It features a soft, flowy lehenga with a beautiful foil print in rich pink and gold tones that brings a touch of sparkle during this festival of lights. The blouse is stitched with a round neck and is sleeveless. So it presents you in a beautiful modern silhouette while also keeping you comfortable all day.

The lehenga’s flared hem adds graceful movement, and the matching dupatta with its subtle taping border completes the look for any festive event. Perfect for Diwali gatherings or weddings, this set is crafted from comfortable Viscose Rayon and Poly Chiffon for a breathable fit that’s easy to care for. Get it with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers today!

Styling Tip: You can pair this pretty set with delicate gold jewelry and open-toe sandals for an elegant festive look.

Highlights:

Lehanga Choli is set in pink and gold with a foil print, adding instant festive charm.

Comfortable Viscose Rayon and Poly Chiffon blend, ideal for long Diwali celebrations.

Hemline Flared Neck Round Neck Fabric Viscose Rayon Sleeves Sleeveless Pattern Solid, Printed

Bring out your festive best with the PURVAJA Magenta and Gold Woven Lehenga Choli Set. The luxurious woven design in magenta and gold tones brings a royal touch, with the zari work adding a rich shimmer to every twirl. This lehenga comes ready to wear, making it simple for your next celebration without having to go for alteration. Paired with an unstitched V-neck blouse, you can tailor it to fit your shape and blend traditional dress with a touch of personal flair.

The lehenga’s flared hemline creates graceful movement, and the zip closure gives a comfortable fit. Finished with a matching dupatta edged with delicate tassels, this set nicely captures the festive vibe. Made from smooth Art Silk with a Poly Crepe lining, it’s perfect for long events where you want to look and feel amazing. Get it with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers now!

Styling Tip: Pair this elegant set with statement earrings and golden heels to complete a regal look for Diwali or wedding events.

Lehanga Highlights:

Elegant magenta and gold woven design with zari work, perfect for adding a festive glow.

Comfortable Art Silk fabric with Poly Crepe lining, offering a luxurious feel for all-day celebrations.

Hemline Flared Neck V-Neck Fabric Art Silk Sleeves Sleeveless Pattern Woven Design, Zari

With this Global Desi Navy Blue Printed Lehenga Choli, you will turn heads wherever you go. It’s a stunning choice for festive gatherings and casual celebrations any time of the year. The lehanga set has a deep navy blue print that adds sophistication to its flowing silhouette. The blouse is ready to wear and gives you a flattering V-neckline and comes with long sleeves. When put together, it creates a classic and elegant vibe, with the flared lehenga moving beautifully with every step.

Crafted from soft Viscose Rayon, the lehenga is lightweight and comfortable for extended wear. You can put it on for both day and evening events. The slip-on design especially makes it effortless to style and wear. Shop this lehenga with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers.

Styling Tip: Add silver jhumkas and a pair of embellished flats to keep the look chic and grounded.

Highlights:

Elegant navy blue print with soft Viscose Rayon for all-day comfort.

Classic V-neck blouse with long sleeves for a traditional yet stylish appeal.

Hemline Flared Neck V-Neck Fabric Viscose Rayon (lehanga, Blouse) Sleeves Long sleeves Pattern Printed

Bring a regal touch to your festive wardrobe with the Global Desi Red Floral Brocade Lehenga Choli Set. This lehanga set is all about elegance and features a beautiful floral woven design in a striking red hue. The blouse, with its classic round neckline and chic cap sleeves, offers a timeless look. What further complements is the graceful flow of the flared lehenga when you walk around. The zip closure on the lehenga keeps it secure and stylish, so you can easily wear it in no time. The embroidered dupatta with its delicate taping border adds the perfect finishing touch. Crafted from durable polyester, this set is ideal for weddings, Diwali parties, and other festive occasions where you want to stand out. Buy it with the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers before it runs out of stock!

Styling Tip: Pair with statement earrings and bangles for a complete, show-stopping look.

Highlights:

Rich floral brocade with a structured, elegant silhouette.

Embroidered dupatta adds flair to this festive ensemble.

Hemline Flared Neck Round Neck Fabric Polyester Sleeves Cap Sleeves Pattern Woven Design

This Diwali, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking lehenga designs on Myntra. We’ve put together the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers, where you get the most opulent pieces at very low prices! Check out the best designs that suit your theme for the festival and enjoy discounts on the best lehengas.

Similar articles for you:

Best Fossil watch: 10 stylish and affordable Fossil watches for men and women

Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own

9 Best G Shock watches for men: Rugged, reliable, and ready for adventure

Frequently Asked Questions About Designer Lehengas What type of lehanga is best for Diwali? Since Diwali is the festival of lights, you can choose a lehenga with vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, or sequin details for a festive look. Also, opt for light fabrics like georgette or silk that offer comfort, and pick designs with flared hems for added elegance.

How do I care for my lehenga? To care for your lehenga, dry clean it to preserve delicate embroidery and fabric quality. Store it on a hanger, take it out occasionally and leave it in the open air, especially if your house has a lot of moisture.

Which lehenga material is safe around firecrackers? Cotton and silk lehengas are safer choices around firecrackers, as they’re more breathable and less likely to catch fire than synthetic fabrics like polyester. It’s best to keep a safe distance as any sparks or flames can cause damage to all lehangas. You will have to be particularly careful with synthetic materials.

When do the Diwali discounts end on Myntra? The best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers end on October 31. You can avail of offers on lehengas and pick your favourite ones. However, you must hurry as the sets sell quickly!

Can I return my lehenga bought on the Diwali offer sale? Yes, the standard rules to return apply for Diwali sale as well. However, return policies for lehengas bought during Diwali sales vary by retailer. Typically, many offer returns within a week or so, therefore check the store's return policy for details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.