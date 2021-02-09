IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Better communication about browning food can help limit food waste: Study
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Better communication about browning food can help limit food waste: Study

In a new study a UCPH researcher has emphasized that there's nothing wrong with oddly shaped or bruised apples and if we are to end food waste, we'll need to upend that assumption.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST

People often tend to avoid apples with brown spots, assuming that they taste bad. In a new study a UCPH researcher has emphasized that there's nothing wrong with oddly shaped or bruised apples and if we are to end food waste, we'll need to upend that assumption.

Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow. This is because emotions play an oversized role in our shopping decisions, according to a new study by Danish and Swedish researchers. The findings are published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

"We choose food based upon an expectation of what it will taste like that is bound to our feelings. So, if we expect a brown banana to not match the taste of a yellow one, we opt for the latter," explains Karin Wendin, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Food Science, and one of the researchers behind the study.

Approximately 716,000 tonnes of food are tossed out in Denmark every year--the majority of which are fruits and vegetables. Wendin laments this waste because brown fruits are not bad fruit:

"Bruised or oddly shaped fruit can easily be used. They usually taste just as good as nicely looking specimens. And in cases when an apple is bruised or a bit floury in texture, one can still use it for juice or pie. When an "ugly" piece of fruit gets tossed, it becomes food waste, which is a big problem-- including financially. This is why we need to work on reevaluating our feelings about brown and oddly-shaped fruit," she says.

The stickiness of a bad first impression in the study, 130 participants were asked to rate a series of images of apples with varying appearances. Unsurprisingly, apples with deformities and imperfections ranked lowest in terms of how many participants wanted to eat them.

The participants then had to taste a different apple. This is when it became apparent that the bad first impression became sticky.

"When participants saw a photo of an ugly apple, and then tasted one that was green and perfect, they stuck by their belief that it tasted awful. This speaks to the extent to which our emotions and psychology factor in with taste sensations," says Karin Wendin.

"We remember negative feelings and expectations more than positive ones," she elaborates.

This is why it is imperative that we discover strategies to disrupt the negative emotions associated with brown fruit. Karin Wendin explains in greater detail:

"As things stand, communication about our foods--and what is good or bad--does not work optimally. People don't know where to seek advice and guidance. Few go online to investigate Nordic dietary recommendations on the Danish government's website. Did you know, for example, that imperfect fruit is often cheaper than its more perfect neighbors, even though both products probably taste the same?" asks the food waste researcher.

This is why we need to help supermarkets communicate clearly about how to avoid food waste by grabbing an imperfect fruit, and also explore which platforms are most effective in getting messages about diet and food waste out to consumers, Karin Wendin believes.

"Or, should we instead communicate on social media, where people are and spend time on lifestyle issues? It would be interesting to dive into," she concludes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food waste
app
Close
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
Most people skip the spotted ones and select those that are perfectly yellow.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Better communication about browning food can help limit food waste: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST
In a new study a UCPH researcher has emphasized that there's nothing wrong with oddly shaped or bruised apples and if we are to end food waste, we'll need to upend that assumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
travel

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 PM IST
A team of researchers explored the best way to monitor brain tumour. A large collaboration of UK experts and stakeholders met to discuss the value of routinely imaging brain tumour patients to assess their tumour treatment response, which is known as "interval imaging".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
health

Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A new study published in Genome Biology features a new personalised platform developed by the Cleveland Clinic researchers that will help to accelerate advanced research on genomic medicine and genome-informed drug therapies for cancer mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Teddy Day
Happy Teddy Day
festivals

Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST
A new study has found that high blood pressure is casually associated with the most common heart rhythm disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
Coconut and chocolate love bites for your valentine(Instagram/ crystalhillsorganics)
recipe

No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
fashion

Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Couples getting married in February or March are heading to Shimla to get a pre wedding photo shoots due to snowfall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired(Instagram/urlife.co.in)
Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired(Instagram/urlife.co.in)
health

Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP