Bigg Boss Grand Finale: Nora Fatehi looks sensational in sheer concept saree

Nora Fatehi attended the finale of Bigg Boss season 14 and grooved with Salman Khan while wearing a gorgeous concept saree worth ₹69,900.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Nora Fatehi at Bigg Boss grand finale(Instagram/norafatehi and manekaharisinghani)

Singer and actor Nora Fatehi has been nailing ethnic looks lately and making her fans swoon. From wearing a pearl-embellished bralette with her lehengas to adding a regal vibe to her sarees, the actor has championed the traditional Indian looks. However, Nora always adds her own touch to these attires and makes them red-carpet ready.

The Bharat actor was recently seen at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 14 and saying that she stole the show with her six-yards would be an understatement. For the event, the 29-year-old opted to wear a concept saree in oyster colour. The foil fabric saree was pre-pleated and had one shoulder drape. The saree also had sheer details at the pallu that was adorned with resham embroidery.

Nora teamed the saree with a sleeveless boat-neck tulle blouse that had the same embroidery all over. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement pearl earrings only and even went the subtle route with her glam. Her makeup included a pink eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and lightly kohled eyes along with blushed cheeks and a pink nude lip. The actor left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down for the event. Nora shared the image on her Instagram account with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

Coming back to the stunning attire, let us give you a little more detail about it. The concept saree is by the high-end designer Tarun Tahiliani and if you want to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 69,900.

The saree is worth ₹69,900 (taruntahiliani.com)

Check out some of the other ethnic looks of Nora Fatehi:

On the work front, Nora will soon be seen on the screen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she will share screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

