Home / Lifestyle / British street artist Banksy shows lockdown can’t stop your creativity

British street artist Banksy shows lockdown can’t stop your creativity

Street artist Banksy showed that you can’t stop creative minds to create art, even when in a lockdown, as he posted his new artwork made in the bathroom on Instagram.

lifestyle Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:16 IST
HT correspondent
The piece of art showed a bunch of rats creating a mess in his bathroom. The 46-year-old shared this snap and wrote, “My wife hates it when I work from home.”
The piece of art showed a bunch of rats creating a mess in his bathroom. The 46-year-old shared this snap and wrote, "My wife hates it when I work from home."
         

A genius always makes the best of his ability, curfew or no curfew! England-based street artist Banksy showcased his creativity on social media amid the lockdown. Well, what else do you expect a street artist to do when the streets are locked down?

The piece of art showed a bunch of rats creating a mess in his bathroom. The 46-year-old shared this snap and wrote, "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The rats can be seen urinating on his toilet seat, running on a roll of toilet paper and dropping a hand wash container from the top. The rodents are have a gala time as we are battling the biggest and the scariest pandemic of our time.

 

View this post on Instagram

. . My wife hates it when I work from home.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

The picture has already got more than 24 lakh likes on Instagram and people are praising Banksy for being so creative. While some other were also wrote that they feel really sorry for his wife.

The anonymous artist doesn’t like to reveal his name and his artwork is mostly satirical with a combination of dark humour. The street artist doesn’t have an account on either Facebook or Twitter and is mostly active on Instagram. If art keeps us alive during these tough times, it would be exciting to see, what Banksy creates as the lockdown continues.

