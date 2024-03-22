 6 cities. 60 menus. Secret sauces. Taboo treats: Here’s what India eats now - Hindustan Times
6 cities. 60 menus. Secret sauces. Taboo treats: Here’s what India eats now

ByShirin Mehrotra, Tanisha Saxena
Mar 22, 2024 09:40 AM IST

We scanned more than 60 menus across 6 cities to see what trendy restaurants are serving. What we found: A new bird is flying in, pricing has a magic number, one fruit has had a veggie makeover, everyone wants local, seasonal, unusual. One delicious word remains forbidden. Dig right in

MENUS ARE GRAPHIC AND CHATTY

We examined more than 60 menus from Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata to see what the county is eating. (Malay Karmakar)
Social Hauz Khas Delhi has a graphic pizza menu. Each slice bears the name of the dish. (Mohit Suneja)
We guarantee you won’t know about every new ingredient, such as Vaduvan honey. (Mohit Suneja)
Local food is trending everywhere. (Mohit Suneja)
Belgian pork dominates the bottom-of-menu prime slot, ousting old favourite Norwegian salmon. (Mohit Suneja)
Duck has escaped the Asian kitchen and is across different cuisines across India. (Mohit Suneja)
It’s rare to have millets appear more than twice on the same menu. (Mohit Suneja)
The Hong Kong-born dumplings have a section unto themselves at pan-Asian places. (Mohit Suneja)
Dishes created in (or made famous in) Mumbai are on menus far away from Mumbai. (Mohit Suneja)
Sourdough holds up everything from a toast and sandwich to flatbread and pizza. (Mohit Suneja)
There are standard desserts: A brownie, a cheesecake, a creme brulee and a rich chocolate dessert. (Mohit Suneja)
6 cities. 60 menus. Secret sauces. Taboo treats: Here's what India eats now
