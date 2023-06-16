Get to know... Shashank Arora

Actor and musician, @ShashankSArora and @shashank.arora Actor and musician Shashank Arora is thinking about splurging on that big holiday to Monaco.

Currently I am: Soaking chana to make chole chawal and enjoying the success of The Song of Scorpions, which was released in April.

High point in life: Having a loving family. Doing what I love and getting recognised for it.

Low point in life: Mum having cancer when I was 14. Losing a friend during college.

On my playlist: The Battle of Evermore from the album Led Zeppelin IV.

On my speed dial: Ma, sister, father, dadi, girlfriend and best friend. Also my housekeepers Sandhya and Ram, and my vegetable delivery guy.

Today I’m craving: Mangoes and litchi.

Next big splurge: A holiday in Monaco.

Last thing I ordered online: Kadhi chawal from Zomato.

App I check before going to bed: New Scientist.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take anybody or yourself too seriously.

A secret skill I have: I can stand on one leg for 20 to 30 minutes and speak on the phone.

A superpower I wish I had: To be powerful enough to turn everyone compassionate.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating aloo puri with my parents.

Most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Abbas Kiarostami, Werner Herzog, Robert De Niro, Om Puri and

Naseeruddin Shah.

Favourite bad habit: Smoking.

A trait I despise in people: Classism and lack of empathy.

I won’t leave the house without…: House keys.

Best thing about fame: Receiving love from strangers.

Worst thing about fame: It is overrated and useless.

From HT Brunch, June 17, 2023

