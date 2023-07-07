Get to know... Nargis Fakhri
Jul 07, 2023 09:39 PM IST
Actor Nargis Fakhri's high point in life is waking up healthy every day. She starts her day with protein and no carbs to reduce cravings. Her next big splurge is a cabin in the woods. She checks WhatsApp before bed and her favorite Sunday memory is going to church. She was star-struck when she met 50 Cent. She despises people who are two-faced. The best thing about fame is being able to inspire people, while the worst thing is the lack of anonymity.
Actor, @NargisFakhri
