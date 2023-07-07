Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Nargis Fakhri

Get to know... Nargis Fakhri

ByVeenu Singh
Jul 07, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Actor Nargis Fakhri's high point in life is waking up healthy every day. She starts her day with protein and no carbs to reduce cravings. Her next big splurge is a cabin in the woods. She checks WhatsApp before bed and her favorite Sunday memory is going to church. She was star-struck when she met 50 Cent. She despises people who are two-faced. The best thing about fame is being able to inspire people, while the worst thing is the lack of anonymity.

Actor, @NargisFakhri

Nargis Fakri I starts her day with protein and no carbs as it reduces cravings.
Nargis Fakri I starts her day with protein and no carbs as it reduces cravings.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out