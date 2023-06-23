The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Making additions to timekeeping. Surely you’ve heard of Reel O’clock? It’s the hour that someone’s finally in bed, but scrolling through 100-odd Reels. Everyone has a different Reel O’clock. You’ll know when someone else’s is by how your own phone goes ping-ping-ping-ping-ping and then falls oddly silent. It is when the sharing has stopped but you’ve been in their last thoughts as they finally fall asleep. British sitcom We Are Lady Parts follows a punk rock band that consists entirely of Muslim women, and has a killer soundtrack.

Not falling for the goody-goodies. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line is now in India. It features the Stay Vulnerable blush, Always An Optimist primer, Positive Light highlighter, and Kind Words lip colour. Is this the beauty aisle or the self-help section of a bookstore? Maybe skip the ₹3,900 foundation and pay for actual therapy instead?

Loving this bromance. Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun sat down to interview each other for Variety’s Actor on Actor series, and the internet is calling it the best episode yet. It’s a raw, authentic conversation. They talk about everything from their acting processes to their insecurities. Add to watchlist.

Crying in punk. Happy tears. British sitcom, We Are Lady Parts, is streaming on Jio Cinema. The show follows a punk rock band that consists entirely of Muslim women. It also has a killer soundtrack. You’ll be humming Ain’t No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister but Me and Bashir With The Good Beard in no time.

Delighted and unsettled. The new season of Black Mirror is so meta. It opens with Joan is Awful, an episode that references AI and streaming platforms. There are nods to the power of paparazzi and android replicas of humans, and the connections you form with them. It’s eerie. Kind of like a warning for where we are heading if AI develops unchecked.

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2023

