Bbq, kimchi, corn dog, stew: Decode classic Korean food from K-pop flavours

Gung The Palace, the three-storeyed Korean restaurant in Delhi’s Green Park, has a traditional seating - low tables (with a pit to dangle the legs below), curtained dining booths, subdued colours, low music, and a 21-page menu featuring meaty barbecue, seafood stews and octopus casserole. At Mr K Ramyun Café, also in Green Park, the colours are more vivid, mukbang videos play on screens, the menu is only six pages long, the shelves are stocked with packets of fiery red and soft pink Buldak Ramyun. How did we get to a point where Korean dining in India can mean such vastly different things?

Fine-dining Korean restaurants in India serve traditional dishes such as bulgogi. (SHUTTERSTOCK)