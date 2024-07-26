 Bbq, kimchi, corn dog, stew: Decode classic Korean food from K-pop flavours - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bbq, kimchi, corn dog, stew: Decode classic Korean food from K-pop flavours

ByShirin Mehrotra
Jul 26, 2024 09:28 AM IST

India serves two distinct types of Korean food. Which one is better? That depends on which Korea you know

Gung The Palace, the three-storeyed Korean restaurant in Delhi’s Green Park, has a traditional seating - low tables (with a pit to dangle the legs below), curtained dining booths, subdued colours, low music, and a 21-page menu featuring meaty barbecue, seafood stews and octopus casserole. At Mr K Ramyun Café, also in Green Park, the colours are more vivid, mukbang videos play on screens, the menu is only six pages long, the shelves are stocked with packets of fiery red and soft pink Buldak Ramyun. How did we get to a point where Korean dining in India can mean such vastly different things?

Fine-dining Korean restaurants in India serve traditional dishes such as bulgogi. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Much before the K-drama craze, restaurants such as Gung The Palace flourished in Delhi’s Green Park.

Gung The Palace serves traditional meals such as Korean spicy chicken.
Gung The Palace serves traditional meals such as Korean spicy chicken.
The second wave of Korean cuisine was spurred by K-pop culture and trendy cafes such as Kini.
The second wave of Korean cuisine was spurred by K-pop culture and trendy cafes such as Kini.
At Kini, which is in Pune, you get corn dogs, a popular Korean street food item.
At Kini, which is in Pune, you get corn dogs, a popular Korean street food item.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Bbq, kimchi, corn dog, stew: Decode classic Korean food from K-pop flavours
