Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple goals: Why celebrity PDA is not proof of true love

BySneha Krishnan
Sep 20, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Celebrity couples appear to be in sync. But PDA is hardly a sign of eternal love. Here’s why every cute moment shouldn’t become part of your own #couplegoals

Seen that viral clip of Tom Holland and Zendaya? It doesn’t matter which one. With Hollywood’s favourite young power couple, every video goes viral. And mostly, they’re all the same: The two actors unconsciously mimic each other at interviews or press events. They have the same gestures, sit the same way, even react with the same expressions. Everyone’s gushing over the clips, calling them “soulmates locked in” and tagging the new #CoupleGoals. That’s where the problem begins.

Tom Holland and Zendaya often mirror each other subconsciously. That’s a sign of familiarity, not love.
Tom Holland and Zendaya often mirror each other subconsciously. That’s a sign of familiarity, not love.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a movie-worthy romance, but it ended.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a movie-worthy romance, but it ended.
Rather than aping Virat Kohli (right) and Anushka Sharma, set your own love goals.
Rather than aping Virat Kohli (right) and Anushka Sharma, set your own love goals.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On