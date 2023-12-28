Cover Story: Look back and laugh
Dec 28, 2023 09:02 PM IST
We got Saloni Gaur, everyone’s fav funny girl to recap 2023’s top moments. Hits, losses, wows, livers, Jhandeya. Did we really live through it all?
Even Saloni Gaur can’t believe it’s the end of 2023 already. The comedian, mimicry artist and digital creator is 24, and made it to Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list this year. She won an award for her funny videos at Creators United, India’s first experiential festival for creators. She hit 5 million followers on YouTube. And, she got married, that one milestone that many fans still refuse to believe. “I didn’t post anything about it for the longest time and then I suddenly did. My followers were surprised and are still wondering if this is fake,” she says.
Share this article