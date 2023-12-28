close_game
Cover Story: Look back and laugh

Cover Story: Look back and laugh

ByArshia Dhar
Dec 28, 2023

We got Saloni Gaur, everyone’s fav funny girl to recap 2023’s top moments. Hits, losses, wows, livers, Jhandeya. Did we really live through it all?

Even Saloni Gaur can’t believe it’s the end of 2023 already. The comedian, mimicry artist and digital creator is 24, and made it to Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list this year. She won an award for her funny videos at Creators United, India’s first experiential festival for creators. She hit 5 million followers on YouTube. And, she got married, that one milestone that many fans still refuse to believe. “I didn’t post anything about it for the longest time and then I suddenly did. My followers were surprised and are still wondering if this is fake,” she says.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Pathaan received much appreciation from audiences in January.
India saw big wins for The Elephant Whisperers and RRR.
Puneet Kumar started from nothing and then went on Bigg Boss OTT.
In one corner, a films about bombs, men and a man who made a bomb. In the other corner, a bubblegum pink movie about a Mattel doll. Who’d win the summer blockbuster head-to-head, Oppenheimer or Barbie?
Orhan Awatramani got on India’s radar in the last months of 2023, mostly because he managed to schmooze with India’s superrich (the Ambani family) and the super famous (Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone) without letting on how he got there.
