Do you hear what I hear? India’s best choirs share their playlists

While the world winds down in the last weeks of the year, for choirs, there’s no time to be naughty or nice. ’Tis the season to be busy. Delhi’s The Neemrana Foundation has been so swamped with performances leading up to December 25, that they’ve turned down lucrative additional offers. Bengaluru’s all-male The Bangalore Men and all-women Cappella Bangalore are booked from early December onwards. The 11-member Shillong Chamber Choir did five shows in the week leading up to Christmas, including a performance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a gig at Mumbai’s Bandra Gymkhana.The NCPA Chorus and the Stop Gaps Choral Ensemble rehearse and sing their hearts out all through the season, all while juggling year-end engagements, family time, a full Christmas dinner and quiet moments of introspection. So what do their own playlists look like?

Founded in 2001, Shillong Chamber Choir is a multi-genre 11-member choir, accompanied by orchestra.