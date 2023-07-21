Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista

Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista

ByRiddhi Doshi
Jul 21, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha)

Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha), founded by Anita Chhiba, is centred on South Asian fashion.
Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha), founded by Anita Chhiba, is centred on South Asian fashion.
Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer) focuses on sustainable style.
Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer) focuses on sustainable style.

Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer)

Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur) keeps her styling tips simple, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets.
Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur) keeps her styling tips simple, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets.

Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur)

Justmelines (@justmelines) pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals.
Justmelines (@justmelines) pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals.

Justmelines (@justmelines)

Styenotcom (@stylenotcom) is all blue and all text and has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.
Styenotcom (@stylenotcom) is all blue and all text and has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.

Styenotcom (@stylenotcom)

Best Dressed (@best.dressed) has images from as far away as Seoul, London and Wyoming.
Best Dressed (@best.dressed) has images from as far away as Seoul, London and Wyoming.

Best Dressed (@best.dressed)

Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) is a cool mash-up of commentary on recent shows and red carpet looks (there’s one on Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes.
Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) is a cool mash-up of commentary on recent shows and red carpet looks (there’s one on Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes.

Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture)

Lampglow (@lampglow) delves into the history of fashion. It recently compared actress Rekha’s Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh.
Lampglow (@lampglow) delves into the history of fashion. It recently compared actress Rekha’s Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh.

Lampglow (@lampglow)

Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra) breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one.
Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra) breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one.

Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra)

Business of Fashion (@bof) is a fashion media powerhouse. There are posts about what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI.
Business of Fashion (@bof) is a fashion media powerhouse. There are posts about what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI.

Business of Fashion (@bof)

