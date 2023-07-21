Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista
ByRiddhi Doshi
Jul 21, 2023 10:42 PM IST
Summary: Diet Paratha is a South Asian fashion account with 52K followers, focusing on the Offbeat Sari exhibit in London. Aditi Mayer highlights sustainable style with 75K followers, while Amrita Thakur showcases easy dresses and saris with 165K followers. Justmelines curates thrifted casual looks for 259K followers, Styenotcom provides real-time fashion news with 233K followers, and Best Dressed features diverse outfits and locations with 1.5 million followers. Ideservecouture comments on shows and memes with 148K followers, Lampglow delves into fashion history with 28K followers, and Rishija Mehrotra breaks down designer collections with under 500 followers. Business of Fashion is a fashion media powerhouse with 2.7 million followers.