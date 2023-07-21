Double-tap for style: 10 accounts to calm your inner fashionista

Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha) Diet Paratha (@diet_paratha), founded by Anita Chhiba, is centred on South Asian fashion.

Aditi Mayer (@AditiMayer) focuses on sustainable style.

Amrita Thakur (@amrita_thakur) keeps her styling tips simple, and often features old outfits from her wardrobe and buys from flea markets.

Justmelines (@justmelines) pairs tees, jeans, crop tops, sneakers and booties, and the colour palette is mostly solid and neutrals.

Styenotcom (@stylenotcom) is all blue and all text and has been described as one of the best real-time fashion news accounts.

Best Dressed (@best.dressed) has images from as far away as Seoul, London and Wyoming.

Ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) is a cool mash-up of commentary on recent shows and red carpet looks (there's one on Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired outfits) as well as memes.

Lampglow (@lampglow) delves into the history of fashion. It recently compared actress Rekha's Vogue cover in a regal coat, to a similar photo by Nawab Amjad Ali Shah of Awadh.

Rishija Mehrotra (@rishija.mehrotra) breaks down designer collections, talking about the crafts used and the design inspiration behind each one.

Business of Fashion (@bof) is a fashion media powerhouse. There are posts about what happens to a brand when its founder steps aide and what can fashion learn from generative AI.

Business of Fashion (@bof)