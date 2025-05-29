Drawing Room: Ritika Aurora loves how Arpita Singh uses pink

Arpita Singh’s vibrant, vivid oil paintings often focus on female figures traversing the vagaries of age and the weight of societal expectations. She uses bright colours and packs her visuals together to cover every inch of her canvas, taking inspiration from Indian miniature. This is in stark contrast to the Western concept of showcasing depth through perspective and the strategic placement of figures. And yet, Western abstractionist movements such as Surrealism are also evident in her work.

Is There Any Other Way To Return Home (2019) unpacks the grief of forced migration.