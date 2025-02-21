Menu Explore
Drawing Room: What Alaiia Gujral sees in Ashiesh Shah’s Stambh sculptures

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Feb 21, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Ashiesh Shah’s pillar sculptures echo not just temple architecture, but India’s vast craft traditions and his own modern ideas

I’ve always admired Ashiesh Shah’s Stambh collection of sculptures. In Vedic texts, a stambh is a cosmic column connecting heaven and earth. Shah’s pillars embody this lofty ideal, but still seem firmly in the here and now. He’s made several over the years. Some feature rustic, tribal elements, as with the cane and natural fibres of the Naga Raincoat Stambh. Others, such as the playful, futuristic Guccha Stambh, consist of white aluminium half-eggs emanating a yellow glow.

Ashiesh Shah’s pillar sculptures can seem both solid and light.
Ashiesh Shah’s Channapatna Stambhs draw inspiration from the glossy, lacquered crafts of the region.
The pillars integrate aspects of architecture, sculpture, and furniture.
The pillars integrate aspects of architecture, sculpture, and furniture.
