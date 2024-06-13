 Drawing Room: Why Natasha Sachdeva loves Anupam Sud’s artworks - Hindustan Times
Drawing Room: Why Natasha Sachdeva loves Anupam Sud’s artworks

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Jun 14, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Anupam Sud’s works focus on women, their place in the world, and their complex relationships. Nothing is what it seems

I have always looked up to Anupam Sud. Her keen observations on the role of women in society – their response to the male gaze, the complex relationships that women have with men, and their portrayal of beauty – are spot on. I have respected her consistent contribution to society by creating art that highlights social issues sensitively.

Anupam Sud’s 1982 painting, Waking, evokes feelings of discomfort, pain, grief, and vulnerability
Anupam Sud’s 1980s series, Dialogues, couples captured in seemingly complicated moments.
Natasha Sachdeva loves artist Anupam Sud’s keen observations on the role of women in society.
