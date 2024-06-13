Drawing Room: Why Natasha Sachdeva loves Anupam Sud’s artworks

I have always looked up to Anupam Sud. Her keen observations on the role of women in society – their response to the male gaze, the complex relationships that women have with men, and their portrayal of beauty – are spot on. I have respected her consistent contribution to society by creating art that highlights social issues sensitively.

Anupam Sud’s 1982 painting, Waking, evokes feelings of discomfort, pain, grief, and vulnerability